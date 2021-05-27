Radford University breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity

Radford University broke ground this week on what will be the largest academic building on its campus to serve students studying arts and health sciences.

The Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity - to be named after Nancy and Pat Artis, the largest benefactors in the school's history - is expected to be completed in late 2023, with students attending classes in it by fall 2024, according to the university. The building is expected to cost $101 million, which would make it it the largest capital investment in university's history. The cost of the building is covered by state funding.

The new building will be 178,000 square feet and provide a blended teaching and learning space to cater to evolving needs of different academic programs. The facility would include classrooms, studios, performance and exhibition spaces and clinical research and laboratory space, in addition to multi-use environments, such as maker spaces, simulation and virtual and augmented reality laboratories and computer centers.

The Artis Center would replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Porterfield and McGuffey Halls will be demolished beginning in June.