Radford University breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity

Radford University broke ground this week on what will be the largest academic building on its campus to serve students studying arts and health sciences.
The Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity - to be named after Nancy and Pat Artis, the largest benefactors in the school's history - is expected to be completed in late 2023, with students attending classes in it by fall 2024, according to the university. The building is expected to cost $101 million, which would make it it the largest capital investment in university's history. The cost of the building is covered by state funding.
The new building will be 178,000 square feet and provide a blended teaching and learning space to cater to evolving needs of different academic programs. The facility would include classrooms, studios, performance and exhibition spaces and clinical research and laboratory space, in addition to multi-use environments, such as maker spaces, simulation and virtual and augmented reality laboratories and computer centers.
The Artis Center would replace the existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts. Porterfield and McGuffey Halls will be demolished beginning in June.
Nancy and Pat Artis gifted the university $6 million to support scholarships at the Waldron College of Health and Human Services and the College of Visual and Performing Arts, in addition to other support in the athletics department. They gifted $5 million to Radford in 2017 to establish the Artis Endowed Scholarship Fund, and so the Artis College of Science and Technology was named after them.
The donors, who founded Performance Associates, Inc., a Pagosa Springs, Colorado-based company, credited their fathers for investing in them through education at the center's groundbreaking event.
“Like so many other young men, they set aside their personal dreams, ambitions, and goals of education to answer their nation’s call to fight in World War II," said Nancy Artis, a Radford alumnus. "Both of these men faced combat in the Pacific as naval aviation machinist mates. Surviving, they returned to lives of service, raised families and instilled their children with a thirst for education. The only investment either of these men ever made was for the education of their children - the first generations to attend college.”