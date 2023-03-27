Radford University is planning to stabilize enrollment one percent at a time during the years ahead.

University President Bret Danilowicz emphasized one of his top priorities during a board of visitors meeting last week.

His goal, as president since last summer, is to stop a years-long decline in the number of students attending Radford.

“This is a quantitative goal, it's measurable. You either stabilize the number of students you have at the institution, or you’re decreasing that number,” Danilowicz said. “In an ideal world it increases, but I want to stabilize... That's where we're at.”

He defined enrollment as the number of new plus continuing students. Three years after the onset of coronavirus, Radford University’s total enrollment for spring 2023 is 7,718 students, Danilowicz told the board of visitors.

That’s about 4,000 students fewer than in spring 2020, after the fall 2019 opening of Radford University Carilion boosted overall enrollment to almost 12,000 at the time, according to university data.

“If we increase the retention by at least 1% a year,” Danilowicz said, “even if we hit our minimum of a percent a year, we actually start turning around enrollment at the institution.”

Radford retained 68% of its students last year, compared to an average of almost 86% retained across public four-year institutions in Virginia, according to state data.

“Retention has an impact," Danilowicz said. “New students have an impact, both the freshmen and transfers."

Last semester, fall 2022 enrollment was down from 2021 attendance by about 1,200 total students, according to university headcounts. That decrease was better than Radford administrators expected, board documents said.

“Actual 2022-23 fall enrollment was 4.5% more than budgeted resulting in larger than projected tuition and fee revenue,” a budget document said. “University operating revenues are projected to be above forecast by $3.3 million.”

Enrollment tools presented during the board meeting last Friday show the number of Radford students projected to decrease to 7,146 total for fall 2025, and stabilize during years after. But a rebound could happen sooner, if retention rates pick up, Danilowicz said.

“A percent is a good goal for next year,” he said. “I do anticipate in future years elevating that, because I think we can accelerate that increased retention thereafter at a much faster rate.”

Enrollment projections for the near future suggest a nationwide shrinkage in the overall number of new college students.

“One of the things, just in the national data, is this slow decline in the number of new students who will be entering the pipeline at universities,” Danilowicz said. “When they translate that to the Commonwealth over about a 10-year period, they expect somewhere between a seven to 10% reduction in new students that will be enrolling at universities.”

That change is likely real, he said. At least, it's real for traditional new undergraduate students, young people who just graduated high school.

“But it's up to institutions, and to Radford, to figure out how do we create a pipeline of students that still keep us enrollment neutral?” Danilowicz said. “For me, it's not all about our traditional students then.”

The university is strategically focused on five areas to stabilize enrollment, said board of visitors member Lisa Throckmorton: marketing and communication, partner engagement, recruiting strategy, affordability, and experiences.

The school is refining its marketing strategies, upping its marketing investment to $1.2 million, and plans to launch a redesigned website in October, she said.

A factor in student enrollment decisions is university distinctiveness, Danilowicz said.

“We are continuing to understand how we best define our distinctiveness as an institution,” Danilowicz said. “Part of this is through the brand identity that we have been working on.”

He said Radford’s strengths include a focus on experiential learning and undergraduate research, proximity to the natural environment and a sustainable campus. He said Radford looks and feels like a private college, but it’s one of the most affordable schools in the state.

“We are a distinctive institution,” Danilowicz said. “We just need to help people understand that, including those abroad in the Commonwealth, and then using that to solidify our enrollment.”