Radford University graduates to speak at school's spring commencement

Paralympic gold medalist and 2018 Radford University graduate Nick Mayhugh will be the keynote speaker at the school's spring commencement May 7.

Also, 1999 Radford graduate Stacey Price will be the university's first graduate hooding ceremony keynote speaker. That ceremony is set for May 6.

It marks the first time two speakers were chosen to address graduates during spring commencement exercises, according to a university news release.

In the release, Radford University Interim President Carolyn R. Lepre, said of the speaker: "Their personal and professional success exemplifies how transformative a Radford education can be on the lives of Highlanders. We are thrilled to welcome them back to campus as they celebrate the achievements of our graduates and inspire us all."

Mayhugh, a former Radford University men's soccer player, traveled to Tokyo in August 2021 as part of the U.S. Paralympic track and field team and won three of the four races in which he competed. He won gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter races and the 4-by-1 universal relay. He broke the world record in all three of those races and won a silver medal in the 400-meter race.

Mayhugh has a mild form of cerebral palsy. During his last year at Radford in 2017, he discovered that his diagnosis qualified him to try out for the U.S. Para 7-a-Side National Soccer Team. He has participated in six major competitions and played in seven different countries, all while scoring 34 goals and having 31 assists in only 25 appearances, according to the release.

Price, who also has a master's in corporate communications from Radford, has two decades of experience in community activism, according to the release. She was first an economic development consultant and now a curator. In 2017, she launched Shop Made in DC, a new generation incubator that uses inventive space to empower and scale Washington, D.C., artisans, according to the release.

Since opening, she and her team have launched Shop Made In Virginia and Shop Made In Maryland, supporting more than 1,000 makers with access to customers, education and capital. In less than five years, she has helped launch eight locations and generate nearly $5 million back to local makers, according to the release.

The main graduation ceremony is set for 9 a.m. May 7 on the university's Moffett Lawn. The hooding ceremony is set for 5 p.m. May 6 at the Dedmon Center.