RADFORD — Tesla executive Laurie Shelby said she got “fired a lot” throughout her career, but she reassured the hundreds in front of her Saturday morning that challenges and setbacks are a normal part of life’s journey.

"As you navigate your career, you're going to encounter lots of obstacles and setbacks. Embrace failure, and it's a stepping stone really to your next success," she said during her speech to the more than 900 Radford University graduates in the outdoor ceremony on Moffett Lawn. "Never lose sight of your passion because it is where you will move."

Shelby, who graduated from Radford 40 years ago, returned to the campus this weekend as the keynote speaker for the university’s 110th Spring Commencement.

It was a big day for such ceremonies across the Roanoke and New River valleys, with commencements also held Saturday at Roanoke College, Ferrum College and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke.

Shelby, who studied chemistry at Radford, is a human and organizational performance expert known for what Radford said is her “new view” thinking to drive improvements. She has since 2017 served as vice president of environmental health and safety, sustainability and security at electric car maker Tesla Inc.

The spring graduation ceremonies occurred over two days. The ceremony for graduate students occurred Friday evening at the Dedmon Center, while the event for undergraduates took place Saturday morning on Moffett Lawn.

A total of 919 graduates were present Saturday, according to figures provided by the university. When counting all students — including graduate and online students and those at all Radford campuses — a total of 1,198 people walked this weekend, the university said.

During her speech, Shelby recalled some of her time in Radford, including when she met her future husband and the job search period immediately after graduation.

“It’s great to be back and see that Radford has grown,” she said.

Shelby spoke about meeting her husband at a keg party — a comment that drew some cheers from the graduates — and forging great friendships during her time on campus.

“Radford is a special place in the heart for both of us,” she said.

Shelby recalled working for what is today Dominion Energy after graduating from Radford and taking part in work that involved fossil fuel plants. She said the start of her career was ironic because she now works for a company involved in efforts to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to try to transition the world to greater use of sustainable energy.

Shelby also quipped about some of the technological innovations that have recently trended.

The Tesla executive said she tried to get artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to write her speech. While it correctly wrote about her having attended Radford, she said it also claimed that she was a criminal and British.

But humorous stories aside, Shelby reminded graduates that challenges will be a normal part of their lives moving forward. But she advised them to not lose sight of their goals and emphasized the importance of knowing how to respond to hurdles.

Shelby spoke about challenges facing the world, including issues such as climate change. She said this weekend’s graduates will face some of those issues.

Shelby also referenced the use of the first principle in physics, which she said can be used to question assumptions and challenge the status quo and ultimately lead to breakthroughs. She said there are a number of technologies that have yet to be invented, but that she’s certain many of the graduates will be involved in.

“Be a change agent, leader and catalyst for the positive in your workplace ... communities and beyond,” she said. “So, cheers to you. Class of 2023. You did it.”

After they walked across the stage, several graduates joined their peers on the lawn to embrace each other in celebration. Many personalized their caps with various messages and a few tossed the items into the air as the ceremony winded down.

Sarah Schafer, who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, wrote “Now hotter by one degree” on her cap.

Schafer, 26, transferred to Radford in 2021 after completing six years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, where she worked as a military police officer. She hopes to eventually work as a polygraph examiner.

When asked what interests her in the line work she’s considering, she joked that she prefers working in an air-conditioned environment.

“When you work the gates for a long time, it gets really hot outside,” she said.

But on a more serious note, Schafer said she’s looking to take a step up career wise and polygraph school calls for a degree.

Looking back at the past few years, Schafer voiced both relief and celebration.

“It’s amazing, it’s awesome and it’s a long time coming,” she said.