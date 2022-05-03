Radford University interim President Lepre to lead college in Maryland

Radford University on Tuesday commended interim President Carolyn Lepre, who was announced as incoming president of Salisbury University, located on the eastern shore of Maryland.

“During her time as a Highlander, she has served the university community with compassion, integrity, and a keen understanding of the landscape of higher education today,” the university said in a message to campus.

Lepre will depart Radford and start with Salisbury in July, after Radford welcomes its eighth president, Bret Danilowicz, who served since 2018 as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University.

Danilowicz, 54, was named as incoming Radford president in December , following a monthslong search.

In a Salisbury University news release, Lepre said: "I am thrilled to join such a prestigious, student-centered and forward-thinking university. Salisbury University’s commitment to student success, academic excellence, and focus on inclusivity and belonging aligns with my personal and professional values. I especially look forward to working in partnership with and celebrating our most important resource — our purpose-driven people. Empowering students to excel as scholars, citizens and practitioners and instilling a passion for lifelong learning is an incredible responsibility and privilege. I am deeply honored to serve as the next President of Salisbury University, and I look forward to becoming a part of the Sea Gull Nation.”

Lepre joined Radford as provost and vice president of academic affairs in 2020 after serving in several administrative positions at Marist College. Lepre began what would become one year as Radford's interim president in July , filling the role after Brian Hemphill left to become president of Old Dominion University.

She worked to advance initiatives designed to foster the delivery of high-quality academic programs and experiences, and support the Radford University strategic plan, the campus message said.

“I have deeply valued the thoughtful leadership and sincerity of service to the Highlander community since Dr. Lepre has been at the helm as our Interim President,” said Board of Visitors Rector Robert Archer. “Salisbury University will find her to be a tremendous asset to the university community and a thought leader focused on student success.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.