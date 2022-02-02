 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Radford University lifts student vaccine requirement

COVID-19

Radford University lifted its student COVID-19 vaccine requirement this week, making the same decision as numerous other colleges after a recent opinion by new state Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Miyares, a Republican who took office last month, issued his opinion that colleges cannot require student vaccines. Miyares' predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring, had ruled colleges could required them.

Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and other state schools then lifted their mandates.

Radford University, in a statement on its website, said its decision was consistent with Miyares' opinion.

"Radford University will no longer require COVID-19 vaccinations or booster shots for students as a general condition of enrollment or in-person attendance," reads a statement on the school's website. "Weekly testing for students not fully vaccinated is no longer required. All employees and students, regardless of campus location, are still required to wear facemasks indoors. Several locations across campus will continue to provide disposable masks and KN95 masks."

Radford also announced that COVID-19 testing and booster clinics will remain available for all employees and students and the school said it encourages  employees and students who receive a booster to submit documentation.

A booster clinic is set for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon in Heth Hall, room 104. A valid identification and a vaccination card is required, as is registration which can be accessed at radford.edu.

