Radford University, other colleges see further enrollment declines

Enrollment at Radford University dropped again this fall, similar to other colleges in Virginia and nationwide with declining student population trends, according to preliminary data.

A total of 7,199 degree-seeking students are enrolled at Radford University this fall as of Sept. 5, down from 7,714 students last year, said a press release from the college this week.

That’s a 6.7% year-over-year decline in enrollment, and a more than 21% decrease from fall 2019, when Radford University had 9,190 degree-seeking students, according to past data.

Having transitioned into the presidency at Radford University this summer, Bret Danilowicz said stabilizing enrollment is a top priority. Radford has many strengths to build on, he said in the press release this week.

“One of those is that within six months of graduation 79% of our students are employed, in graduate school, or in the military,” Danilowicz said. “As well, we continue to receive accolades that recognize our academic programs and our contribution to social mobility, meaning graduates are elevated to higher economic levels upon graduation.”

A total of 1,224 new freshmen attending Radford this semester is about 50 fewer first-years than last fall, and that number is down from a peak of more than 2,000 new students enrolled in both falls of 2011 and 2012, according to university data.

Craig Cornell is vice president for enrollment management at Radford University. In the press release, he said students are the heart of the school’s story.

“We are focusing on student support from enrollment to commencement to careers,” Cornell said in the press release. “We also continue to pursue on-trend academic programs that support high demand careers, such as cybersecurity.”

Declining enrollment and increasing business expenses caused Radford University to up its tuition and student fees earlier this summer. University officials at the time said lingering effects of the coronavirus have caused some students to delay their returns to campus.

Elsewhere in the state, both Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Military Institute again enrolled fewer students this fall, continuing multi-year downward student population trends.

Virginia Tech conducted its student census on Monday, and is likely to release its data sometime next week, said a school spokesperson. Virginia Tech officials said the university expects to meet its goal of 30,000 undergraduate students in Blacksburg this fall.

At New River Community College, the total headcount was 3,863 students as of Sept. 12, including 1,466 dual-enrolled high schoolers. Some 7- and 10-week classes at the community college had yet to begin, and officials said they expect final fall 2022 enrollment to meet or more likely exceed last year’s numbers, which presently remain down by about 500 students from pre-pandemic 2019 figures.

Nationwide, downward college enrollment trends perpetuated by the coronavirus appeared to be worsening as of spring 2022, according to estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. As of spring, nationwide enrollment at public four-year colleges was down by 3.5%, the data said.