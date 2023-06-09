Radford University President Bret Danilowicz said he is focused on fundamentals as the institution considers its next steps.

“One of the goals that I set for my first year at the university was to develop and present an initial framework for Radford University's next strategic plan,” said Danilowicz, who started last summer. “As we’ve learned together over this year, there's a lot of work to be done at the university.”

He delivered a president’s report to the university Board of Visitors during its meeting Friday.

“A whole lot of work to be done, and much of that triangulates back to enrollment,” Danilowicz said. “It's my belief that there are a lot of fundamental improvements that can be made at the institution.”

He identified four fundamental focus areas: defining Radford’s distinctive nature, stabilizing enrollment, spurring economic development in partnership with the community and streamlining the institution to increase efficiency.

“We've really got to focus on those changes first,” Danilowicz said. “With so much work to be done, I do believe it's important to put a vision out there for where we are going to be moving as an institution, so we can prioritize those changes and make sure that we're aligning our work together.”

To that end, he said leadership at Radford is using those four priorities to formulate goals for a two-year strategic plan. That plan will steer the school through December 2025, after the university’s current strategic plans come to a close at the end of this year.

“There is a lot of work that will fall outside of those priority areas,” Danilowicz said. “They’re important things that need to get done, but they can’t serve as distractions.”

As the two-year plan wraps up closer to 2025, Radford will then work toward creating a five-year plan for 2026-30, Danilowicz said. More details about the upcoming two-year plan should be available in October, he said.

“It's been a fascinating year getting to know the students, the faculty, the whole community around us, which includes the business leaders… our elected officials. Just such a range of individuals to work with,” Danilowicz said. “I do feel that I have a good understanding of the expectations of those individuals and the changes that they would like to see at the institution.”