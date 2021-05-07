Radford University publicly launches $100 million fundraising campaign

Radford University publicly has launched a $100 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the largest in the university's 111-year history.

The campaign, titled "Together," will focus on: making education accessible to students and preparing them to excel in their studies; increasing student' academic engagement; giving student-athletes the resources they need in and out of the classroom; readying the university to seize unexpected opportunities.

The university announced the fundraising goal last week with a website and virtual promotional materials. The campaign has already brought in $69 million during the quiet fundraising phase that began in 2018. Radford had planned to launch the campaign in April of last year, but decided to delay it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognized the challenges faced by our broader Highlander community due to COVID-19 and respectfully altered our normal fundraising operations to ensure we were sensitive to our alumni and supporters," university spokeswoman Wendy Lowery said. "However, we are extremely grateful for the continued investments of so many who responded quickly to support the emergency needs of our students."

The university is aiming to reach its fundraising goal by 2023.