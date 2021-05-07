 Skip to main content
Radford University publicly launches $100 million fundraising campaign
Radford University publicly launches $100 million fundraising campaign

050821-roa-va-rufundraiser-01

Radford University undergraduates moved out of their dorm rooms last week. The school has announced a new capital campaign.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

Radford University publicly has launched a $100 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, the largest in the university's 111-year history.

The campaign, titled "Together," will focus on: making education accessible to students and preparing them to excel in their studies; increasing student' academic engagement; giving student-athletes the resources they need in and out of the classroom; readying the university to seize unexpected opportunities.

The university announced the fundraising goal last week with a website and virtual promotional materials. The campaign has already brought in $69 million during the quiet fundraising phase that began in 2018. Radford had planned to launch the campaign in April of last year, but decided to delay it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognized the challenges faced by our broader Highlander community due to COVID-19 and respectfully altered our normal fundraising operations to ensure we were sensitive to our alumni and supporters," university spokeswoman Wendy Lowery said. "However, we are extremely grateful for the continued investments of so many who responded quickly to support the emergency needs of our students."

The university is aiming to reach its fundraising goal by 2023.

Lowery said the university raised this fiscal year the most dollars in university history thanks to the generosity of donors. Because of social distancing restrictions, instead of in-person events, Radford used virtual events and webinars to stay connected with donors and alumni.

The funds raised during the campaign will largely assist students through scholarships and other forms of accessing an education. More than 60% of Radford students receive some form of financial aid, and the university said scholarships play an important part in that support.

