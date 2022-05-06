Radford University soon-to-be graduate knows how to sustain

RADFORD — It’s been an involved three years at Radford University for Oak Bradshaw, who is one of more than 1,200 undergraduates ready to receive a diploma from the college on Saturday.

“To me, Radford just feels like home. There’s always friendly faces,” Bradshaw said. “It’s big enough of a campus that you meet new people, but small enough that you still see people you know. You build and make those connections on campus, and keep them for years.”

The Bland County native is a political science major and honors college student. Bradshaw is graduating after only three years of college because he took as many dual-enrollment courses as he could while still in high school, he said.

“I've always been interested in politics, law and government,” Bradshaw said. “I want to do a career where I can feel like I’m helping people and making a difference, advocating for people to have the things they need.”

The plan for Bradshaw after turning the tassel on his graduation cap Saturday is to further his education at either a law school or in postgraduate studies, to pursue a career as a lawyer or in public administration, he said. But he hasn’t made any final decisions yet.

“If I went the law school route, I think I'd like to be a defense attorney,” Bradshaw said. “With a master’s in public administration, I'd like to work in local or state government.”

During his time at Radford, Bradshaw joined the Alpha Psi Omega National Service Fraternity, and will graduate as its president. Since his time at Radford, Bradshaw said service has emerged as one of his core values.

“When I came to Radford, I found out about Alpha Phi Omega and rushed. A lot of what we do is community service,” Bradshaw said. “Being exposed to service through that, I’ve developed a passion for it.”

He was the first Radford senior to receive a student-funded scholarship, paid for with donations collected by more than 1,600 seniors during a four-year span. The student-funded scholarship endowment will continue to pay the way for a deserving senior each year, according to the university.

“I really like being able to do things to give back to the community, and show the same kind of gratitude that I've been shown throughout my life,” Bradshaw said. “Radford has a very giving attitude on campus, and I love that I’ve been a part of the giving attitude here.”

As secretary of sustainability for Radford’s Student Government Association, Bradshaw managed a program called Bags to Benches, which recycles used plastic into practical campus seating.

“We collect and recycle plastic bags, stuff like that. Once we get to 500 pounds, we turn it in and we get a bench,” Bradshaw said. “We just got another bench installed a few weeks ago.”

Outside of campus involvement, Bradshaw said he’s enjoyed hanging out with friends, hiking the outdoors and tubing down the New River. As one of 1,276 Radford undergraduates readying to don the cap and gown May 7, Bradshaw said it’s almost time for him to embrace his next challenge, whatever it ends up being.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to do everything I've set out to do at Radford,” Bradshaw said. “I guess there's only one thing left to do… walk across the stage.”

Undergraduate spring commencement for Radford University starts at 9 a.m., with rain in the forecast. There are 345 graduate students this spring, whose commencement is at 5 p.m. Friday.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.