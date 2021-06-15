Radford University to require COVID-19 vaccine for students

Radford University will require students who live and learn on campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The university made the decision as it develops plans to return to normal operations this upcoming semester. The vaccination order will apply to about 10,000 students.
Radford students will have to submit documentation showing they are vaccinated by Aug. 2. They can seek an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Students fully enrolled online with no physical presence on campus will not be required to be vaccinated.
Faculty and staff will not be required to be vaccinated, and those who are not may be required to undergo regular testing for the virus.
"As Radford University faculty and staff model responsible behavior for all Highlanders, especially students, every employee is strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated as it represents our best individual and collective defense to the pandemic," Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in a message to the university community.
About 500 among 5,300 institutions of higher learning are currently requiring vaccines of at least some students or employees, according to tracking from the Chronicle of Higher Education. Other major universities in Virginia, including Virginia Tech and University of Virginia, as well as numerous private colleges, are mandating vaccinations.
"Vaccines will play a critical role in our ability to live and learn together and return to a normal work, academic and social life here at Sweet Briar," Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo wrote in a message to the that college community last week when announcing the decision to require vaccinations for students, faculty and staff. "As we prepare for the upcoming year, I am relieved that we now have an important tool at our disposal to ensure the continuing health and safety of our community."