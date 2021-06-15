Radford University to require COVID-19 vaccine for students

Radford University will require students who live and learn on campus this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university made the decision as it develops plans to return to normal operations this upcoming semester. The vaccination order will apply to about 10,000 students.

Radford students will have to submit documentation showing they are vaccinated by Aug. 2. They can seek an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Students fully enrolled online with no physical presence on campus will not be required to be vaccinated.

Faculty and staff will not be required to be vaccinated, and those who are not may be required to undergo regular testing for the virus.

"As Radford University faculty and staff model responsible behavior for all Highlanders, especially students, every employee is strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated as it represents our best individual and collective defense to the pandemic," Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in a message to the university community.