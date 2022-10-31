Radford University, Virginia Tech experts discuss Halloween horrors

Gremlins, ghouls and ghosts are immortalized through the power of storytelling and return year after year to haunt human minds, especially around Halloween time.

But what are some shared qualities in common tales about the moth man, the headless motorcyclist of U.S. 221, and the haunted old psychiatric hospital in Radford? How do urban legends, myths and horror stories survive to be told time and time again around countless campfires?

“They must entertain, or they die,” said Ricky Cox, a retired Radford University English professor who taught Appalachian Studies. “If they don't entertain, then people don't tell them anymore.”

As terrifying as a good horror story can be, that fear makes for good entertainment, he said. And these stories, far-fetched as they often are, include just enough plausible detail to seem somewhat credible.

“But then beyond that, people can infer some moral message from them. A warning or a cautionary tale,” Cox said. “They're very good for keeping people from doing things that they shouldn't be doing. You shouldn't be in the graveyard and all these places late at night.”

Cox said music and material cultures were his primary area of folkloric focus as a professor, but students were known to compile some spookier tales as part of the larger Appalachian Folklore Archives at Radford University.

In many scary stories, characters are often rewarded for their bravery, he said. But ethereal depictions in folklore are often different from Hollywood portrayals.

“In collected ghost stories, typically ghosts are not violent or murderous as we see them in movies,” Cox said. “Ghosts are more often offering either some kind of warning, or are seeking help to perhaps right some wrong that was done to them.”

He said some urban legends and the lessons they teach have changed or faded away as society has progressed. Less common nowadays are the tales of the hook-handed murderer, told to keep young people away from the allures of their local Lovers’ Lane, he said as an example.

“When I was a teenager, there was a spot near Christiansburg where a listener could hear chains rattling in the woods at night,” Cox said, recalling hearing it himself one night with a group of friends. “Supposedly, the source of the sound was actually a now-obscure type of water pump… Probably it could be heard at any time, day or night.”

But the sound would not have been nearly as scary to hear at high noon, he said. Setting the story at midnight is central to the spook-factor.

“Absolutely they entertain,” Cox said. “They can reinforce social or moral codes, things you just don’t do. There’ll be a consequence.”

Horror as a storytelling genre stems from age-old folkloric traditions, said Shaun Baker, an instructor in the Virginia Tech Department of English who researches the intersection of youth and horror.

“We’ve been telling scary stories around the campfire probably since we were cavemen,” Baker said. “A lot of folklore, and even urban legends, are about preparing you for some experience.”

Themes and lessons learned from stories about tortured monsters, grotesque fears and haunted fates are universal, and have persisted through storytelling and culture since well before Shakespeare.

“You’re talking about the revenant dead. You’re talking about the resurrected dead. You’re talking about the duality of man and the fear of our darkest impulses,” Baker said. “How far do we have to go back before we don’t have stories about the fear of invaders, the fear of the other, the fear there’s someone who looks like someone you love, but isn’t? Those are certainly concepts that go back a very, very long way.”

Given the persistence of those spooky themes, horror as a genre allows people to experience the intensity of fearful emotions, but without the explicit danger of being chased by a real chain saw-wielding murderer.

"And it’s the same thing with all kinds of fiction. We want to explore romance. We want to explore themes of patriotism, loss, and love,” Baker said. “We watch movies that make us cry. We watch movies that make us laugh. It’s like it allows a muscle to be flexed that’s not being worked out so much without the risk of doing it in real life.”

Whatever it is that keeps people screaming, Baker said the extensive history, tradition and appeal of horror is worth delving deeper into, even if the genre sometimes gets a bad rap.

“Being in academia for as long as I have, there are inevitable battles about what kinds of texts are worthy of study,” Baker said. “The bigger misconception of horror is that it’s low brow and not worthy of aesthetic or academic appreciation.”