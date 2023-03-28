Radford University Carilion leaders are planning to move the school into a new Roanoke facility in the next five years.

Less than halfway into a 10-year lease in the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital on Elm Avenue, space is cramped for RUC students and staff, said Interim Associate Provost Glen Mayhew.

“We are literally out of space there,” Mayhew said during a Radford University Board of Visitors meeting last week. “Our goal is to have a new facility by fall of 2028.”

He said Carilion Clinic will want its hospital space back as it expands inpatient services, and Radford University wants to own its facilities, rather than renting space.

Mayhew said the plan is to put a new RUC facility somewhere adjacent to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. That's about a mile south on Jefferson Street from Radford's current space in the Community Hospital downtown.

The university will request state planning funds during the 2024 legislative session, he said.

“Another area that we will continue to expand upon and look at is what our needs will be for a residence hall there in Roanoke,” Mayhew said. “Currently, we lease three floors of the Patrick Henry Hotel there in downtown Roanoke, where our students are currently housed.”

A potential residence hall is one aspect where Radford is looking to combine efforts with Virginia Tech, to expand services for medical students studying in either of the two Carilion Clinic private-public partnerships.

"They have plans to as much as double the number of medical students that are being produced there at Virginia Tech Carilion," Mayhew said. "They are in the processes of planning a new facility as well."

A joint group convened in November 2022 to discuss other opportunities for shared services between VTC and RUC, Mayhew said.

“That group continues to meet and have good, collaborative spirit in looking for those opportunities where we may have shared services,” he said.

At the same time, a strategic leadership committee of Radford University and Carilion Clinic representatives has worked since the start of 2023 to envision the future of the college. RUC is the product of a 2017 merger with Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

Mayhew said the RUC leadership committee identified four strategic themes: recruitment, retention, learning and workforce development.