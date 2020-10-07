Radford University's spring semester to end a week early; COVID-19 precautions to remain

Radford University's plans for its first 2021 semester, include forgoing its traditional spring break format and ending a week early.

Students will return to campus - following the end of the fall semester the week before Thanksgiving - on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to an email President Brian Hemphill sent out to the campus community this week.

Those who've traveled to or from hot spots will be required to participate in prevalence testing for COVID-19, according to the email. The university will be sending disclosure forms to students over winter break.

Also students will be required to complete a daily symptom tracker two weeks before returning to campus, much like the did at the beginning of the current semester, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs

Also, all students will have the opportunity to receive an exit test before returning home for winter break as to help not take the virus home with them, according to Scaggs.

Scaggs wrote that the Student Health Center will continue to offer testing throughout the spring semester, and surveillance testing opportunities will be made available if deemed necessary.