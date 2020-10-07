Radford University's spring semester to end a week early; COVID-19 precautions to remain

Radford University's plans for its first 2021 semester, include forgoing its traditional spring break format and ending a week early.
Students will return to campus - following the end of the fall semester the week before Thanksgiving - on Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to an email President Brian Hemphill sent out to the campus community this week.
Those who've traveled to or from hot spots will be required to participate in prevalence testing for COVID-19, according to the email. The university will be sending disclosure forms to students over winter break.
Also students will be required to complete a daily symptom tracker two weeks before returning to campus, much like the did at the beginning of the current semester, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs
Also, all students will have the opportunity to receive an exit test before returning home for winter break as to help not take the virus home with them, according to Scaggs.
Scaggs wrote that the Student Health Center will continue to offer testing throughout the spring semester, and surveillance testing opportunities will be made available if deemed necessary.
She also noted that the school's gathering limit will remain in effect.
Support Local Journalism
"At the beginning of the Spring 2021 semester, the gathering limitation for the main campus will remain at 10 individuals. However, if cases remain low and compliance remains high, there is a plan to gradually increase the gathering limitation," she wrote.
The school still intends to follow social distancing guidelines on its campus that it currently has in place, according to the Spring 2021 Semester Operational Plan.
Commencement ceremonies and related activities for 2021 graduates will be held April 30 through May 2, Hemphill wrote, also noting that the ceremonies will be separate from those being held for 2020 graduates the same weekend.
The school announced last week that it was moving 2020 ceremonies from mid-December to the spring in leu of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as 10,000-15,000 students and family members were expected to be coming to the region for the ceremonies.
“The Spring 2021 events will provide an opportunity for a variety of outdoor venues, which are being recommended by public health officials, but not possible in the late fall due to possible cold weather and related conditions,” Karen Casteele, secretary to the board of visitors and special assistant to the president, wrote last week.
In-person ceremonies, for both undergraduates and graduates, will be held in Radford for the main campus and in Roanoke for Radford University Carilion and comply with state mandates regarding attendance and capacity, according to the university.
Virginia Tech plans to hold its fall commencement online on Dec. 18, and the ceremony will look very similar to the one graduates experienced last spring, according to university spokesman Mark Owczarski.
A variety of in-person events are still scheduled for spring 2021 graduates at the school’s different locations all across the state, including Blacksburg, Owczarski wrote.
“Should that need to change, we will announce in 2021, but we do hope for in person celebrations,” he wrote.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.