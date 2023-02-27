RADFORD — High-altitude balloons have all of a sudden gripped the country’s attention.

And they are at the center of an experiment being conducted by a small team of sixth-graders at Radford’s Belle Heth Elementary School. The project is about improving the human condition—and not international espionage and the like.

In January, the Belle Heth students learned that they were among the 60 winning teams in the second NASA TechRise Student Challenge, a nationwide contest with a goal to engage students in technology, science and space exploration.

The contest was open to students in grades six through 12 at American public, private or charter schools, including those located in U.S. territories.

The victories paved the way for the winning teams, including the Belle Heth one, to work on building science and technology experiments in preparation for a suborbital flight test.

The winning proposals addressed an array of science and technology related challenges, according to an announcement about the TechRise contest. Those challenges include evaluating the effects of climate change; the protection of humans, electronics and various materials against radiation; testing machine learning and computing techniques for space technology; and supporting human health on long-duration space missions.

At Belle Heth, the team decided to study the germination of seeds under different atmospheric pressures and ultraviolet lights. The experiment involves looking at the seeds while they’re 70,000 feet in the air and comparing them with ones at ground level.

The Belle Heth students are specifically working with alfalfa and kale seeds.

“We are experimenting with seed germination and what happens when seeds go into a different atmosphere [level], and we’re going to see what happens to the seeds … with different atmospheric pressures and UV light,” said student Dominic Napolitano, who held a rectangular-shaped and clear payload box as his fellow team members looked on. “And we’re going to plant them when they come back down, plant them with seeds that we already planted and see what happens when we plant them.”

When asked why they were interested in this particular seed project, team member Mason Bell said they were inspired by the subject of growing plants in space. He said they saw it as an important topic.

In addition to being a subject that has been studied by NASA, the growth of plants outside of earth has been featured in popular culture through works of fiction such as The Martian movie, a 2015 film that was itself based on a novel of the same name.

Lane Sandoe, another student and team member, chimed in on the interest in looking at seeds in space.

“There are results that show a colder environment can help seeds germinate faster,” he said. “Some types of seeds.”

The six Belle Heth are part of the school’s gifted program, said Emily Eagle, that program’s coordinator for Radford City Public Schools.

The team is learning to code using CircuitPython, Eagle said. All the data collection in the project has to be programmed through a microcontroller, she said as she held up a circuit chip.

The microcontroller connects to sensors to measure temperature levels and humidity, Eagle said. In addition to the programming, the team’s work includes the hooking up of the sensors, she said.

Along with the seeds, the microcontroller and a pair of cameras will go into the payload box, the students said.

The students, with support from professional engineers, will work on building out the experiment through the remainder of the school year in preparation for a high-altitude balloon flight test at some point this summer.

No exact flight date has been provided yet, but the project has a May 5 deadline, Eagle said this week. The balloon carrying the Belle Heth team’s equipment will launch from Bismarck, North Dakota, she said.

Although live streaming will be available, the team hopes to watch the balloon launch in person, Eagle said.

“I’m very excited, and I’m happy to see what’s going to happen with working with my friends,” said team member Luca Weightman. “See if the plants grow differently. See if we can help other people maybe go into space later on.”