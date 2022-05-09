Rain doesn't deter Roanoke College graduation

Rain did not stop the Roanoke College Class of 2022 from walking across the commencement stage Saturday, May 7, with umbrellas and ponchos a part of the festivities.

The Class of 2022 is comprised of 449 graduates from 30 states and nine countries, according to a Roanoke College news release. One hundred seventy-six graduates earned the Bachelor of Arts degree, 81 received the Bachelor of Business Administration, and 192 obtained the Bachelor of Science degree, according to the release.

President Michael Maxey presided over his final graduation ceremony. He will retire this summer after 15 years as president.

“You have the opportunity to become another greatest generation because of what you handled and the way you prevailed,” Maxey told the graduates. “That is your gift. There are always gifts that come from adversity and difficulty. Sometimes we call them silver linings. History and literature are filled with examples of heroism in response to adversity. In fact, heroism only happens in response to adversity. Only from being tested can we grow. Certainly, you have been tested.”

A record-breaking five students from the Class of 2022 earned valedictorian honors. The Class of 2021 held the record for just one year, with four valedictorians. In both 2019 and 2020, Roanoke College had three valedictorians.

The 2022 valedictorians are: Lillian Rose Blair, a mathematics and economics major from Salem, Virginia; Bennet David Franz, a public health major from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bryn Madeline Haden, a public health and health and exercise science major, from Katy, Texas; Claire Michelle McDonald, a psychology major from Annapolis, Maryland; and Charissa Beth Roberson, a French and creative writing major from New Market, Maryland.