Raises part of Roanoke School Board's preliminary budget for 2021-22 school year

The Roanoke School Board on Tuesday adopted a $207 million preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes pay raises and funding for new and expanded programs.

The categorical budget, about a 2.2% spending increase from the current school year, was approved unanimously by the school board. The budget will next be sent to the city council.

It includes a 2.5% raise for teachers and other professional staff and a similar increase for classified and administrative staff, according to previous budget presentations. Salary increases are estimated to cost $2.75 million.

The General Assembly's approved budget, which still has to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, funds the state's share of a 5% raise for teachers and state-funded employees. To be eligible for the funds, school divisions have to provide a collective average of 5% over the current fiscal year and the next, which Roanoke will meet, according to Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson.