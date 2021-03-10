Raises part of Roanoke School Board's preliminary budget for 2021-22 school year

The Roanoke School Board on Tuesday adopted a $207 million preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year that includes pay raises and funding for new and expanded programs.
The categorical budget, about a 2.2% spending increase from the current school year, was approved unanimously by the school board. The budget will next be sent to the city council.
It includes a 2.5% raise for teachers and other professional staff and a similar increase for classified and administrative staff, according to previous budget presentations. Salary increases are estimated to cost $2.75 million.
The General Assembly's approved budget, which still has to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, funds the state's share of a 5% raise for teachers and state-funded employees. To be eligible for the funds, school divisions have to provide a collective average of 5% over the current fiscal year and the next, which Roanoke will meet, according to Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson.
The budget also includes $2.78 million in personnel costs for new and expanded programs, which includes new Central Office positions, 10 teachers for the virtual academy, additional reading and math specialists, additional gifted resource teachers and a coordinator at each high school for the new college-bound AVID Program.
The school system expects to see an increase of nearly $12 million in revenue from the city and state combined, as of March 1.
That increase means the fund balance will contribute $2.4 million to the general fund, down from Jackson's initial estimate of $5.1 million. This school year, the school system budgeted $6.2 million in rainy-day funds, according to Jackson's presentation on Tuesday.
The categorical budget includes $197 million in the general fund and $10 million in food services.
In other news:
- The board unanimously approved the fiscal years 2022-26 capital improvement plan, which includes two dozen projects related to HVAC replacements, roofing, paving, playgrounds and construction. The board previously postponed voting because of questions and concerns related to equity. On Tuesday, Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins provided a more detailed presentation about the school system's selection process, which board members said they appreciated.
- The 2021-22 school calendar was amended to move graduation back a day to June 10, 2022. The calendar now also includes additional early dismissal days, shifts a parent-teacher conference date, makes Election Day a holiday on Nov. 2 and ends the second semester on Jan. 21, 2022.