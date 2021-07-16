Ransomware attacks target Virginia Tech, no data believed stolen

Virginia Tech was the target of two cyberattacks recently, but the university does not believe that data was stolen or taken.

Tech was one of over potentially 1,000 businesses affected by a ransomware attack earlier this month that was centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, which provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski said Friday a few university units use Kaseya, a Miami-based company that provides software tools to IT outsourcing shops. He said the malware the hackers pushed out to Kaseya customers could have exposed Virginia Tech student data, but the university found no evidence that happened.

In a separate attack in May, encryption data was used to attack a university server, blocking the ability of the university to access the data. Owczarski said that while hackers exploited vulnerable software on the server, there’s also no evidence data was taken.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The university has finished cleaning and restoring the server in the first attack, but it’s still in the process of restoring the computers in the most recent attack, which was more widespread.