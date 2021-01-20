Readying for second semester, Salem implements new interventions for students

Salem City Schools is rolling out interventions aimed at providing additional support to students who are learning partially or fully virtual. With the second semester set to begin next week, educators are making a concerted effort to give students additional face-to-face opportunities to boost their ability to do well academically.

Students who have struggled with 100% online learning — those who are failing classes or nearly failing — are being encouraged to return to in-person instruction, space permitting. Students who need additional engagement will also have the opportunity to attend remediation on Wednesday mornings, and teachers are creating more online office hours.

"It's really about keeping tabs," Assistant Superintedent Curtis Hicks said.

"We feel like if a kid will return to hybrid instruction to where they're with a teacher two days a week, or if a kid will come in at least one day a week, those are the best models so that we can make sure that we're having regular contact with the student and families," he said.

Currently, pre-K through second grade students are able to attend school in-person five days per week and upper grades are able to attend two days. Students also have the option to remain 100% online. Some students have been attending more days depending on their needs, Hicks said.