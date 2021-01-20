Readying for second semester, Salem implements new interventions for students

Salem City Schools is rolling out interventions aimed at providing additional support to students who are learning partially or fully virtual. With the second semester set to begin next week, educators are making a concerted effort to give students additional face-to-face opportunities to boost their ability to do well academically.
Students who have struggled with 100% online learning — those who are failing classes or nearly failing — are being encouraged to return to in-person instruction, space permitting. Students who need additional engagement will also have the opportunity to attend remediation on Wednesday mornings, and teachers are creating more online office hours.
"It's really about keeping tabs," Assistant Superintedent Curtis Hicks said.
"We feel like if a kid will return to hybrid instruction to where they're with a teacher two days a week, or if a kid will come in at least one day a week, those are the best models so that we can make sure that we're having regular contact with the student and families," he said.
Currently, pre-K through second grade students are able to attend school in-person five days per week and upper grades are able to attend two days. Students also have the option to remain 100% online. Some students have been attending more days depending on their needs, Hicks said.
"We started the year in August using cafeterias and libraries and classrooms, so we really have not had the opportunity to expand significantly," Superintendent Alan Seibert said. "We have brought in more students who are struggling, and we've made that kind of outreach."
Now, Hicks is leading the effort to target even more students, Seibert said.
Data presented to the Salem School Board in December showed that some grade levels are falling below benchmark at a higher rate than during the 2019–20 school year. The trend isn't consistent across all grade levels and subjects, though; several grade levels saw little change since last year or, in some cases, even improvements.
A data snapshot also shows that students have received more "F" letter grades.
High school grades can't be compared year-over-year because of the grading system, according to the school board presentation. But the number of middle school C's, D's and F's increased between fall 2019 and fall 2020, and the number of A's and B's decreased. The latter two letters still represent the majority of grades given, however.
Middle school F's increased from 159 in fall 2019 to 583 in fall 2020, while the number of A's decreased 7.5% from 3,204 to 2,961. (The figures represent the number of letter grades, not the number of students who received an F.)
"Bottom line is we just need to see these kids," Hicks said. "We need to try to get those kids in with teachers more so that the teacher can kind of facilitate that work better physically than they can necessarily remotely."
Seibert emphasized that many students have been successful this year, and "we celebrate that."
At the same time, he said, the school system is equally committed to helping the "significant number of students who are struggling."
What remediation looks like will depend on each student, the school officials said. In some cases, simply being in a physical classroom will propel students toward success, Hicks said. For others, more direct instruction will be key.
Salem families received an email on Tuesday informing them about available options. Families are asked to contact their teacher and school as soon as possible if they wish for their student to participate.