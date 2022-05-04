Recently terminated Montgomery County superintendent receives accolade

CHRISTIANSBURG — Recently terminated Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear received the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year award from the Virginia Association of School Superintendents this week, a twist in what's been an intriguing several weeks.

“I was honored today to officially receive the VA Region 6 Superintendent of the Year award from the VA Association of School Supers&for recognizing my work on the Exec. Comm.& for ending my educational career in VA after 30 years of serving four school divisions. Thanks vassnews!” Miear tweeted on Monday.

The regional superintendents of the year and the state superintendent of the year are announced by the regional chairpersons and the state association president during the organization’s annual spring conference awards luncheon, which took place Monday. The association comprises eight regions.

The announcement of the accolade came well over a month after the Montgomery County School Board unanimously and formally terminated Miear without cause. Board members have since declined to openly discuss the reasons for the firing, as well as divulge details related to any severance pay Miear is set to receive.

The school board has already started the process for finding a replacement, something it must complete within 180 days of Miear’s March 17 termination vote.

Miear joined MCPS in January of 2016. Prior to that, he had served as assistant superintendent for Winchester Public Schools. He had also previously served as a director of secondary education, a high school principal, a high school associate principal, an assistant director of personnel and a history teacher.

Miear’s academic credentials include a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Virginia. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Miear led the Montgomery County system during a time in which several capital projects and numerous technology-related improvements were either completed or planned.

The Christiansburg strand of schools, which has long struggled with overcrowding, received attention during Miear’s tenure. The former district chief was at the helm when planning started for the expansion of Christiansburg High School, which will be one of the division’s most ambitious project in years.

Miear also led the district during the past two years as it dealt with unprecedented issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Miear has declined to talk about his termination, but did offer some comments on his regional superintendent award. The former school administrator recalled various district initiatives and projects that came to fruition, as well as the pandemic. He said MCPS was a leader in the state in its response to the public health crisis.

“I appreciate the recognition of the accomplishments my team and I achieved while I served in the position of superintendent,” Miear wrote in a text message to The Roanoke Times Wednesday. “Changes made over the last six years will benefit students and families for years to come.”

Miear proceeded to list a number of accomplishments. They include:

An expansion of career technical education offerings.

The addition of a corps of cadets program that he said has grown to be the largest CTE program in three years.

The addition of a STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - program at every elementary school.

Reducing the school supply list for families to a maximum of $25.

Transitioning the school division to a Google platform.

An increase of wireless connectivity to students without internet access.

Adding student representation to the school board.

Creating a K-12 virtual school.

Initiating $150 million in school construction projects.

Raising the district’s starting teacher pay ranking from 7th to second place among area divisions.

As far as where MCPS stands so far in finding a new superintendent, the district is expected to soon pick a search firm for the process.

The school board initially invited two firms to its recent meeting Tuesday night, but then decided to set up a special session this coming Monday to specifically hear from the groups. District officials said the slight change in plans was made due to time constraints.

The two firms that are slated to present to the board are GR Recruiting and McPherson and Jacobson, according to the district.

