Record donation propels new Virginia Tech engineering hall

“Every engineering student will be touched by this new facility,” Ross said. “As we look to our ability to do more hands-on learning, with students working in teams across disciplines, really blurring the lines between classroom teaching and learning in our research labs, this facility is really going to enable us to do all of those things in ways that we just can't do today.”

The building is being designed with flexibility of use and optimization of space as a top concern, as education continues to change with modern developments, she said. As an example, classroom spaces might dual-purpose as areas for groups to use whenever class isn’t in session.

“We’re really thinking about how to squeeze every bit of activity we can get out of this new building ... and to be creative in how we do that,” Ross said. “It really is about helping us dream about what our future can be.”

Norris Mitchell graduated from Virginia Tech one year before the east wing of Randolph Hall was added in 1959. The west section was completed in 1952, and it could be demolished for replacement as soon as summer 2023, pending further state approval.