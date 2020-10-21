Regional rise in COVID-19 cases reflected in schools, who report uptick in infections

Roanoke County school officials have reported a total of 44 cases among students and staff since Oct. 1, more than double what the division reported during the entire month of September. The division, which has one of the largest enrollments in the region, reported 21 new cases last week alone. An additional 10 have been reported since Sunday, according to the division's COVID-19 dashboard.

But spokesman Chuck Lionberger has maintained that as far as division officials know through contact tracing, students and staff have not caught the virus at school. There were two recent exposures, but as of Wednesday neither resulted in positive tests, Lionberger said. Exposure, or close contact, is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes to a person with COVID-19 or having exposure to the person’s respiratory secretions.

This month's cases include nine at Northside High, six at Cave Spring High, five at Glenvar Elementary and four each at William Byrd Middle and William Byrd High, among other schools.

Earlier in the month, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall told the county school board that any regional trends will generally be reflected in schools.