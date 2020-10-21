Regional rise in COVID-19 cases reflected in schools, who report uptick in infections

Several school divisions in the Roanoke and New River valleys have reported an increase of student and staff COVID-19 cases throughout the month of October, reflecting a regional trend in the larger community.
The uptick comes as local health officials plead with people to continue following health recommendations, and as school divisions enter the second half of the semester.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health's school metrics dashboard placed most of the Roanoke and New River valleys in the highest risk category based on total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days, one of three core indicators. Botetourt, Giles, Floyd and Pulaski counties were listed as higher risk.
The region had mixed metrics for another core indicator, percentage of positive tests within the last 14 days. Craig and Franklin counties and the city of Radford were the only to be listed as highest risk. Roanoke County was higher risk. Roanoke, Salem and Giles were moderate, while the others were lower or lowest risk.
The dashboard is designed to assist school divisions with their reopening decisions, asking them to self-assess on a third core indicator, effectiveness of mitigation measures.
Roanoke County school officials have reported a total of 44 cases among students and staff since Oct. 1, more than double what the division reported during the entire month of September. The division, which has one of the largest enrollments in the region, reported 21 new cases last week alone. An additional 10 have been reported since Sunday, according to the division's COVID-19 dashboard.
But spokesman Chuck Lionberger has maintained that as far as division officials know through contact tracing, students and staff have not caught the virus at school. There were two recent exposures, but as of Wednesday neither resulted in positive tests, Lionberger said. Exposure, or close contact, is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as being closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes to a person with COVID-19 or having exposure to the person’s respiratory secretions.
This month's cases include nine at Northside High, six at Cave Spring High, five at Glenvar Elementary and four each at William Byrd Middle and William Byrd High, among other schools.
Earlier in the month, Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall told the county school board that any regional trends will generally be reflected in schools.
Next week, the division will welcome back more students to the classroom. Third grade students have the option to attend five days per week, and fourth- and fifth-graders who use daily services through their Individualized Education Plan or who utilize English Language services can attend four days per week. Already, pre-K through second grades have been attending five days per week, and upper grades have been attending two days per week.
Roanoke schools reported six new staff cases within the past week, according to notification letters. As a result, the Central Office Annex closed for two weeks, as did a fifth grade classroom at Round Hill Elementary, the letters stated. John P. Fishwick Middle sixth-graders also transitioned to virtual learning for two weeks. The majority of the district is virtual for the first nine weeks, with some exceptions for special populations of students.
In early November, all elementary students will be able to attend classes in-person two days per week. The school board has weighed allowing pre-K through first grade students to attend four days per week. Board members last week rejected the idea 4–3, deciding to revisit the topic at their next meeting.
Franklin County schools have reported eight cases that resulted in quarantine and family notification, according to Superintendent Mark Church.
Bedford County has reported 21 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since Oct. 1. In a single case, transmission was traced to an existing case within the school, according to the district's case tracker.
Botetourt County also has experienced an uptick in cases, reporting more than a dozen cases since the start of the month, according to notification letters.
Salem has reported 12 cases since the start of October, according to notification letters. That's a slight increase from the eight reported in a one-month span between Aug. 31 and the end of September. Four of the cases involved two pairs of siblings, according to the letters.
Montgomery County has reported seven new cases this month, all within the past two weeks, after reporting a cumulative total of only three cases through the end of September.
One Pulaski County student has tested positive since the start of the month, according to information provided by Superintendent Kevin Siers. In addition, the division required "a number of" student-athletes to quarantine for 14 days after participating in an event the weekend of Oct. 10, where they may have potentially been exposed to someone who tested positive.
Floyd County has reported three cases in October, according to their notifications. Students on Monday began attending in-person classes two days per week, after initially starting the school year one day per week.
Staff writers Mike Allen and Sam Wall contributed to this report.
