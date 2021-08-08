Renowned Virginia Tech paleontologist proving small fossils offer big results

PEMBROKE — Dinosaurs get all the press, but much older, much smaller fossils can win big prizes.
Earlier this year, Virginia Tech’s Shuhai Xiao won the prestigious Mary Clark Thompson Medal awarded by the National Academy of Sciences for work in geology and paleontology. Xiao was honored for studying the evolution of life before the “Cambrian Explosion,” the period when complex life forms arose and radiated across the planet.
“Shuhai ... works on what everyone else keeps calling early evolution, and I really insist is the first 90% of evolutionary history,” said Andrew Knoll, Fisher Professor of Natural History at Harvard University. “But he’s particularly focused on this interval of time, when we go from a world that’s mostly microbial and predominantly bacterial to a world that has ... complex multicellular organisms like early animals. And through his discoveries in China and elsewhere, he has really illuminated how biological diversity changed across this time interval.
“I think it’s fair to say that he is among the most respected people in the world for this work,” Knoll said.
Xiao was among the first wave of Chinese scientists to study in the U.S. in the 1990s, and he worked in Knoll’s lab at Harvard, receiving his doctorate in 1998.
For the past 18 years at Tech, Xiao has helped excavate and study some of the most ancient fossils from around the world, including Russia, China, Namibia and Australia. Those fossils date from about 500 million to 1 billion years old. That’s five times older than the oldest dinosaur, which has been dated to about 230 million years ago.
Using geological survey data, Xiao and his collaborators find rocks old enough to contain evidence of the most ancient animals, plants and even fungi. Some of the fossils are so small, they must be magnified hundreds of thousands of times to even see them, Xiao said. And sometimes he and his team must use chemical processes to dissolve the rock and extract the fossils.
While they are fascinating, it is not the fossils themselves but the mysteries they can solve that are most important.
“There is a very interesting question about ... how evolution is driven by biological change and by environmental change,” Xiao said. “You know biological evolution can also have an impact on environmental change. So those are the kinds of questions that we are interested in, and our lab is mostly using the geological record as our data.”
In other words, these fossils help build a picture of the origins and evolution of life on Earth.
“Our work shows that multicellular organisms have a very ancient history. Animals, for example, left locomotion traces in rocks 550 million years old, and some of these traces were produced by animals with paired appendages (or legs),” Xiao said. “These animals lived in marine environments where oxygen availability was low and variable by modern standards, and they learned how to explore the microbial mats where oxygen level was locally abundant.”
His team has also proved that seaweeds left fossil records in rocks as much as one billion years old — older than previously thought.
“These seaweeds played an important role in ancient ecosystems, not only because they produce food and oxygen for other organisms, but also they were important in modulating the global carbon cycle and the global climate system,” Xiao said.
Standing on a steep shale slope near Mountain Lake in Giles County on a recent sunny Monday afternoon, Xiao picked up rock after rock, pointing out handfuls of ancient animals preserved in the layers for about 450 million years. These are much younger than the fossils Xiao works on, but he still peers at them through a hand lens, identifying them and discussing their place in the ancient shallow sea that covered this part of Virginia. He describes the hurricanes that blew in, agitating the sea floor, killing the organisms and depositing them here in great numbers.
What is today dry land was then home to a multitude of early marine life forms, such as brachiopods (clam-like animals unrelated to today’s clams), trilobites (an ancient crab-like animal) and the ancient sea lily (an invertebrate animal resembling a plant that is attached to the sea floor by a stalk), and their fossilized shells and traces remain in the stone.
Xiao said he also takes students to the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon, where similar ancient fossils have been found.
In fact, there could be billion-year-old fossils in Virginia, Xiao said. There are certainly rocks that old. The Appalachians are among the most ancient mountains in the world.
“The problem is the vegetation,” Xiao said. Covered as it is in forests and other flora, it’s very difficult to find and excavate fossils in this region, so researchers focus mostly on places with less plant life.
Xiao said he was drawn to Tech by its reputation. Rock stars of the field, including Richard “Dick” Bambach, who today is a Smithsonian research associate, inspired him. Before Tech, Xiao taught at Tulane University in New Orleans, but he said the sediments there are very young.
Unlike many paleontologists whose passions were ignited early by seeing a fossil dig or learning about dinosaurs, Xiao said he didn’t see his first fossil until late in college. He came from a farming background in Jiangxi, a province in southern China and thought he might study botany. But because he suffers from allergies, he was instead encouraged to go into geology.
After receiving his master’s degree, he was assigned to work for the oil industry by his employer, the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The work was somewhat routine, Xiao said. He eventually pursued a doctorate, ending up at Harvard.
And although he left oil exploration work for academic science, Xiao’s research remains of interest in other fields.
“If you look at, the geologic record of petroleum deposits, the first large petroleum deposits are in rocks of this age, and they are reflecting how the world is changing,” Knoll said. “And so I think every time Shuhai writes a paper, people from many different industries are going to read it carefully.”
Learning about ancient life and extinctions could also teach us lessons important to our future, which will be shaped by climate change.
“Shuhai has contributed strongly to our understanding of time in the past when the environment changed strongly and rapidly, both influenced by and influencing life,” Knoll said. “Such events in the past provide a framework for thinking about life and environment in the 21st century.”
