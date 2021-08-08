Renowned Virginia Tech paleontologist proving small fossils offer big results

PEMBROKE — Dinosaurs get all the press, but much older, much smaller fossils can win big prizes.

Earlier this year, Virginia Tech’s Shuhai Xiao won the prestigious Mary Clark Thompson Medal awarded by the National Academy of Sciences for work in geology and paleontology. Xiao was honored for studying the evolution of life before the “Cambrian Explosion,” the period when complex life forms arose and radiated across the planet.

“Shuhai ... works on what everyone else keeps calling early evolution, and I really insist is the first 90% of evolutionary history,” said Andrew Knoll, Fisher Professor of Natural History at Harvard University. “But he’s particularly focused on this interval of time, when we go from a world that’s mostly microbial and predominantly bacterial to a world that has ... complex multicellular organisms like early animals. And through his discoveries in China and elsewhere, he has really illuminated how biological diversity changed across this time interval.

“I think it’s fair to say that he is among the most respected people in the world for this work,” Knoll said.

Xiao was among the first wave of Chinese scientists to study in the U.S. in the 1990s, and he worked in Knoll’s lab at Harvard, receiving his doctorate in 1998.