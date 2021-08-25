Retiring Salem schools chief will become ombudsman, policy officer for Roanoke

Retiring Salem schools Superintendent Alan Seibert will be the ombudsman and policy officer for Roanoke school system.
Seibert announced he was leaving Salem City Schools after 30 years slightly more than two weeks ago.
Seibert’s title in Roanoke will be constituent services and government relations officer.
Seibert told The Roanoke Times on Aug. 11 that he wished to continue to be a champion for public education after he departs the Salem school system Sept. 30. He said Wednesday that he already had received and accepted a job offer from the Roanoke system when he notified the Salem School Board late on Aug. 10 of his decision to retire.
His acceptance of the offer was still pending review by the Roanoke School Board, Seibert said Wednesday.
Retirement from Salem schools in 2021 had been Seibert’s plan since about 2017, he said. Earlier this year, as the pandemic appeared to ease in the spring, he began job hunting while keeping the chair of the Salem School Board informed of his efforts to seek a second career, he said.
He explored the possibility of working for Radford University, he said. A friend alerted him to an advertisement for the Roanoke schools job, which was posted in May, and Seibert interviewed in July, he said. He will start no sooner than Oct. 1.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I see it as a potential to kind of reinvigorate myself, to still serve, still use my skills, but, in all candor, I want to give some time back to my family.”
Salem School Board Chairman David Preston on Wednesday called Seibert "the driving force for excellence in our schools." He added that “30 years in the same place is a long time in any profession and we feel blessed to have had him for three decades in Salem. I have no doubt he will do great things in Roanoke in this new position and we wish him nothing but the best.”
Seibert's new job is for 30 hours a week, the maximum employment allowed for a person such as Seibert who is or soon will be fully vested in the state retirement system by virtue of having completed 30 years of qualifying employment. His annual salary will be $107,000, Roanoke officials said.
“Having a 30-hour-a-week job where I can still help children, families and still help elevate the profession, that excites me,” he said.
For one part of his new position, he will “provide an independent, confidential resource for students, families, employees, and community members, offering informal help to resolve concerns, problems, complaints, and other student-related issues,” a news release said.
To create independence, Seibert’s post was placed near the top of the organizational hierarchy, immediately below another new position, chief of staff, who in turn will report to Superintendent Verletta White, school spokeswoman Claire Mitzel said.
That way, Seibert “has autonomy to move throughout the school system to resolve concerns and complaints,” Mitzel said.
The chief of staff has not been hired yet.
In the government relations part of the job, he will represent the Roanoke school system before state and national policymakers, the release said.
Seibert is a former president of Virginia's Superintendents Association and has worked with a variety of legislators, both Democratic and Republican, and has testified before the General Assembly, he said.
“It’s important work,” he said of the policy influencing side of his new job. “If we want to innovate locally, we have to engage at the state level.”