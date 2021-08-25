Retiring Salem schools chief will become ombudsman, policy officer for Roanoke

“I’m excited,” he said. “I see it as a potential to kind of reinvigorate myself, to still serve, still use my skills, but, in all candor, I want to give some time back to my family.”

Salem School Board Chairman David Preston on Wednesday called Seibert "the driving force for excellence in our schools." He added that “30 years in the same place is a long time in any profession and we feel blessed to have had him for three decades in Salem. I have no doubt he will do great things in Roanoke in this new position and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Seibert's new job is for 30 hours a week, the maximum employment allowed for a person such as Seibert who is or soon will be fully vested in the state retirement system by virtue of having completed 30 years of qualifying employment. His annual salary will be $107,000, Roanoke officials said.

“Having a 30-hour-a-week job where I can still help children, families and still help elevate the profession, that excites me,” he said.

For one part of his new position, he will “provide an independent, confidential resource for students, families, employees, and community members, offering informal help to resolve concerns, problems, complaints, and other student-related issues,” a news release said.