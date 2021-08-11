Retiring Salem superintendent Seibert promises further advocacy

And so Salem, Virginia, became home for Seibert, his wife and their three boys. He went from teaching science to being named an assistant principal in 1996, then became principal at South Salem Elementary in 2004 before taking the city’s top school job.

“I'm a recovering Yankee, but my children are Salem born and bred, and I'm thankful for that,” Seibert said, laughing. “There's no perfect community, but Salem is truly a special one.”

He is most excited for the people who joined Salem City Schools during his tenure, and the work they do with servants’ hearts, Seibert said. But there are other aspects of the career to hang his hat on.

“We're on a journey — that's not done yet — to break the industrial model of public education,” Seibert said. “The idea is, we don't teach classes of kids. We teach individual children in classrooms.”

That model of personalized learning has been an evolving goal for Salem schools since 2009, he said. Perhaps finding a silver lining, Seibert said the coronavirus in some ways accelerated and improved methods to provide students with individualized learning experiences.