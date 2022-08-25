Revamped Salem High School is nearly complete

When students return to Salem High School on Monday, they will be in a more relaxed and secure environment, according to school officials.

The school is in the final stages of a multi-year, renovation which was geared towards making the school built in 1977 more conducive to what is needed for learning in 2022, according to Principal Scott Habeeb.

“The biggest improvement I think would have to be safety, and the building be much more secure than it was previously,” he said Wednesday afternoon.

Before the renovation, there were multiple ways to enter the school building, but now there is a single entrance to the main building that is secured by two sets of locked doors controlled by the office.

Additionally, the early childhood development area on the opposite side of the school where children are taken for daycare now also has its own secure entrance separate from the rest of the building.

“We needed a more secure building. Previously people could just come into the building and have access to the entire school. That just doesn’t work today,” Habeeb said, referring to the high number of mass shootings that have occurred in U.S. schools.

The $35 million renovation is the largest capital project in the city’s history, and it is the first major renovation to the school that was built in 1977 when Salem was still part of Roanoke County.

Habeeb touted how much more room there is for students to move around the building.

Previously, students had to travel through narrow and crowded hallways, but after moving the library to the front of the school, students can now get to classes in a shorter amount of time.

The former library will now be a common area with a new staircase, which will allow students to get to the classes more efficiently.

The new library has plenty of natural light and is more accommodating to students and hosting events.

“We wanted it to be more like a collegiate library,” Habeeb said.

The school also has approximately 20 more classrooms than it did, and they are outfitted with plenty of windows with natural light and areas for group work, which was previously not available.

Prior to the renovation, the only classrooms with windows in the building were in the science wing, which was added to the school in the early 2000s.

“Adding natural light was another big thing for us,” Habeeb said. “We want students to be comfortable when they are here.”

To add to that comfortability, the school now has numerous spaces for students to work outside the classroom, with little “breakout” areas all over the building.

“Not everyone learns at the same pace, and now teachers have more options for students to break off and collaborate,” Habeeb said. “Before students would have to go in the hallway or be right on top of each other to work in groups.”

And while the cafeteria remained largely untouched, the bulky cumbersome lockers have been replaced with smaller ones, making room for a closed off student center next to the cafeteria where kids can eat in a quieter environment.

There is also a new courtyard closed off by a brick wall at the front of the building only accessible from the cafeteria where students can eat and congregate.

“Sometimes the cafeteria can be intimidating for students who are shy,” Superintendent Curtis Hicks said during a tour of the building Wednesday. “This gives those kids more options while making the cafeteria itself a bit less crowded.

Other additions to the 1,200-person school include newer facilities for special education, an expanded kitchen for culinary arts, a separate classroom for drama students, a new school store and an addition to the fieldhouse.

The project was originally set to be completed in time for the start of the school year, but Hicks has said previously the project has been hampered a bit by supply chain issues.

The remaining construction is largely cosmetic and will not hamper the learning environment for students, according to Habeeb.

He said he expects everything to be completely finished by late October or early November, but construction inside the school will be limited during that time.

“We are excited to have the kids back and hope they really like the improvements,” Habeeb said. “It’s a more secure and comfortable learning environment, and that was really the goal when designing the project.”