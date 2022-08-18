Roanoke and Roanoke County school divisions react to SOL scores

The pass rate for Roanoke City Public Schools in English writing on state standardized exams fell by 12 percentage points in the most recent school year and continues to lag the state average.

The pass rate in Virginia Standards of Learning testing for English writing was 41% for Roanoke students in the 2021-22 school year compared with a pass rate of 65% statewide.

On math SOL testing, Roanoke students improved 8 percentage points this year, up to a 48% pass rate, compared to 66% statewide.

In a statement released Thursday, the Roanoke school division said the 2021-22 Standards of Learning test scores demonstrate effects of the coronavirus pandemic on education.

“Like many school divisions across the Commonwealth and country, our students in Roanoke City Public Schools were impacted by the pandemic and virtual learning,” said a statement from the school system. “Navigating the pandemic has been challenging for everyone.”

Virtual instruction means fewer students took SOL exams over the past few years, the division said.

“RCPS offered a virtual option for students during the 2021-2022 School Year; however, we know that in-person instruction results in higher student performance and growth,” a news release said. “It is imperative for our teachers to know students and their individual needs.”

In addition to tailoring instruction and offering wrap-around services to students, the division said it will continue using data and assessment tools to “be better prepared to address their learning recovery and acceleration.”

The division said it has a focus on literacy, where students read, write and discuss in each class every day, and focus on reducing class size in core content areas, adding college and career education offerings, expanding operational efficiency, enhancing recruiting and retention of employees, and increasing efforts to ensure staff and student well-being.

“We are proud of how hard our teachers have worked to provide high-quality instruction,” the division said. “We look forward to having all our students back for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Aug. 23”

In Roanoke County, meanwhile, a news release from director of assessment and research Ben Williams said student SOL scores were 16 points above the state average for math in 2021-2022, and nine points ahead in reading.

“We are back to pre-pandemic performance in many of our individual subjects,” Williams said. “Our reading performance last school year was strong and our math performance was exceptional, well above the statewide average.”