Roanoke area educators begin process of helping students understand Capitol riot

Andrew Thacker was supposed to spend Thursday teaching his students about interest groups. Instead, he spent much of the day trying to help government class wrap their minds around what occurred at the U.S. Capitol one day prior.

"This is a class that changes in real time," Thacker said Thursday. "At a moment's notice, breaking news happens, and you just kind of have to throw out what you had planned and go with the moment."

Roanoke Valley educators on Thursday sought to support their students and provide answers the day after an angry mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, causing members of Congress to evacuate and temporarily delaying the certification of electoral results.

Thacker, who teaches government at William Byrd High School in Roanoke County, said the day's events normally would have been a "turn on the TV kind of moment." But because of the school system's pandemic-era schedule, Thacker didn't have students in his classroom on Wednesday.

And between the county's hybrid schedule and student quarantines, Thacker said he only had a handful of students in each of his three classes on Thursday.

"The biggest thing was answering the question how did we get here?" Thacker said.