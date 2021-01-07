Roanoke area educators begin process of helping students understand Capitol riot

Andrew Thacker was supposed to spend Thursday teaching his students about interest groups. Instead, he spent much of the day trying to help government class wrap their minds around what occurred at the U.S. Capitol one day prior.
"This is a class that changes in real time," Thacker said Thursday. "At a moment's notice, breaking news happens, and you just kind of have to throw out what you had planned and go with the moment."
Roanoke Valley educators on Thursday sought to support their students and provide answers the day after an angry mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, causing members of Congress to evacuate and temporarily delaying the certification of electoral results.
Thacker, who teaches government at William Byrd High School in Roanoke County, said the day's events normally would have been a "turn on the TV kind of moment." But because of the school system's pandemic-era schedule, Thacker didn't have students in his classroom on Wednesday.
And between the county's hybrid schedule and student quarantines, Thacker said he only had a handful of students in each of his three classes on Thursday.
"The biggest thing was answering the question how did we get here?" Thacker said.
"At least in the classes I had today, didn't really have much of the, 'Mr. Thacker, that's your opinion, but my sources and my beliefs say this,'" he said.
Instead, students were largely looking for answers, still processing the events, Thacker said.
On Thursday afternoon, Roanoke County shared resources for talking about trauma and published a message stating that "violence and destruction are never acceptable answers to disagreements or conflict."
"We teach our students to be supportive of one another and respectful of different viewpoints to create a culture of kindness and positivity," the district said. "Every single staff member cares about our students and we are here to support our students."
Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White issued a statement Thursday morning.
"As a District, we condemn violence in all forms," she said. "We hold fast to our values and our commitment to educate our students, so they have a foundation for a brighter tomorrow. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so eloquently stated, 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.' Take care of each other and know we are here for our students and families."
White said the school system was committed to helping students, families and staff navigate difficult conversations, and provided resources about how to talk with children about scary news.
"It is our goal to provide the time, space, and place for these conversations, while also honoring and respecting one another as we discuss these difficult issues," said district spokesperson Kelly Sandridge.
She added that the district has also provided social, emotional and educational support to staff. The district's executive leadership team sent school principals resources and guidance Thursday morning to help teachers, she said.
"As age-appropriate, they could also use the resources to assist with classroom conversations in the course of the day's instruction," Sandridge said. "We know everyone processes these events differently, so it is important we honor the needs of each individual and ensure they know our counselors are available as a resource as well."
Staff was advised to actively listen to students, not force students to talk if they didn't want to, set respectful boundaries for classroom discussion and refer students to school counselors for additional support as needed, she said.
Salem City Schools spokesperson Mike Stevens said Salem's leaders did not provide specific guidance to staff.
"We have a great deal of confidence in our educators and trust them to handle any questions they may receive and to address any teachable moments in an age appropriate manner," he said.
State and national educators groups also published statements condemning Wednesday's insurrection.
"On Election Day, the voters spoke," the Virginia Education Association said in a statement. "We will never allow a lawless mob to derail our democracy and the voices of the millions who voted in free and fair elections. Today is a new day, 2021 is a new year, and we look forward to new leadership in the nation’s capital to guide our country forward in peace and justice."
National Education Association President Becky Pringle on Thursday called for the immediate removal of Trump from office.
"Our students are watching what we do next to protect our country, and it is our duty as educators to fight to protect our democracy and a nation that is always seeking to create a more perfect union of the people, by the people, and for the people," she said.