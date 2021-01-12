Roanoke City Council accepting applications for 3 school board seats

The city is now accepting applications for three upcoming vacancies on the school board. The seats are three-year terms that begin July 1.

Those interested in applying can obtain an application online (https://www.roanokeva.gov/1070/School-Board-Vacancies) or at the Roanoke City Clerk’s Office in the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, 215 Church Ave., room 456. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 10.

The three seats up for appointment are currently held by Mark Cathey, Laura Rottenborn and Dick Willis. Cathey and Rottenborn are eligible for reappointment. Willis is completing his third and final term, so he is ineligible for reappointment.

Roanoke is one of the few localities in Virginia where the governing body appoints members to the seven-member board instead of allowing voters to choose in an election.

Roanoke's council last made appointments in 2020, selecting Natasha Saunders and reappointing Vice Chair Eli Jamison.

For more information, contact the clerk's office at (540) 853-2541 or by email at clerk@roanokeva.gov.

