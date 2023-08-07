Members of the Roanoke City Council and School Board toured three of the district’s newly renovated and ongoing construction sites Monday morning.

At Lucy Addison Middle School, the district recently turned what was an antiquated space shuttle simulator area into six classrooms, an office and bathrooms that will temporarily host some of the district’s career and technical education (CTE) programs.

In a Monday afternoon email to The Roanoke Times, Claire Mitzel, the district’s communications and public relations coordinator, said the renovations at Lucy Addison are expected to cost $95,000.

The district began the work at Lucy Addison about four months ago, after it became clear that construction of the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC) would not be completed in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

DAYTEC will be the district’s new, second CTE center.

Supply chain issues delayed the project several months. The district now expects to finish turning the former Ruffner Middle School site into the DAYTEC facility by January.

In the meantime, students will attend their CTE classes at Lucy Addison and at the Roanoke Technical Education Center near Patrick Henry High School.

The high school CTE students at Lucy Addison will be kept completely separate from the middle school students, school officials indicated Monday.

A variety of programs fall under the CTE umbrella in Roanoke City Public Schools, from barbering to automotive to marketing. The districts expects the DAYTEC facility to cost roughly $19 million, not including about $400,000 on demolition and $3 million in furniture, fixtures and equipment.

“The kids are so excited. The marketing kids and the culinary students, the business students — when they saw what was coming to fruition from what they drew on a piece of paper in several meetings that we had ... they’re more excited than I’ve ever seen them before,” Director of Career and Technical Education Kathy Duncan said.

City leaders also toured James Breckinridge Middle School on Monday.

“We saw a major addition to this school over the last two years. We will see new band, orchestra and choral rooms. This will also allow us to open up classrooms in the school where we had those previously. We will also be adding an entire wing of classrooms in order to meet the demand and the increased population for James Breckinridge,” said Chris Perkins, the city schools chief operations officer.

Between the two additions at James Breckinridge, Capital Projects Manager Greg Burgess said, there are about 13,779 square feet of new construction.

“Project cost was about $5.5 million,” Burgess said.

The new band and orchestra and choral rooms are finished and ready for students, while construction of the other addition should be done in December. Once it’s complete, Burgess said, the second addition will add seven classrooms, additional office spaces and restrooms to James Breckinridge.

