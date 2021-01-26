Roanoke City Public Schools eyes pay raises for 2021–22 school year

Under the personnel budget proposal, the school division is also planning several new positions to assist with acceleration and remediation efforts related to the pandemic. Those include additional teaching positions for the division's virtual academy, reading and math specialists, tutors and signing bonuses for hard-to-fill positions.

The district also plans to to hire additional teachers and coordinators to expand existing and start new programs, including two coordinators to begin the AVID Program. AVID helps students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education succeed in higher-level classes and prepare for college, according to the nonprofit's website.

The total cost of the salary and benefits increases and added personnel would be $7.83 million, with $7.43 million coming from the general fund. State and city funding is projected to increase by $8.7 million, according to Jackson.

More students return to classroom

With the start of the third nine weeks on Monday, middle and high schoolers were able to return to the classroom for the first time since March . They join elementary students in attending classes in person two days per week.