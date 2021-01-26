Roanoke City Public Schools eyes pay raises for 2021–22 school year

Roanoke City Public Schools is considering a 2.5% raise for teachers and other professional staff for the 2021-22 school year.
The move would keep Roanoke's pay competitive with comparative school divisions, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson said Tuesday in a personnel budget presentation to the school board. Under the proposal, the district would both provide a step increase and move the entire scale up by 1%, the equivalent of a 2.5% raise.
Professional staff includes positions such as teachers, school counselors, social workers and instructional specialists.
Classified and administrative employees would receive a 0.5% increase to keep up with the market, Jackson said. Those pay scales already have at least a 2% step increase built in, Jackson said.
This month, the school system provided employees with a midyear raise after initially freezing salaries at the beginning of the pandemic to decrease expenses. The midyear increase allowed the district to complete a multiyear effort to revamp the pay scale.
The second half of a two-year salary overhaul was supposed to take effect at the start of the 2020-21 school year, but the salary freeze paused efforts. Now, starting pay for new teachers is $42,000, compared to the previous $40,073, and each subsequent step increases uniformly by 1.5%.
Under the personnel budget proposal, the school division is also planning several new positions to assist with acceleration and remediation efforts related to the pandemic. Those include additional teaching positions for the division's virtual academy, reading and math specialists, tutors and signing bonuses for hard-to-fill positions.
The district also plans to to hire additional teachers and coordinators to expand existing and start new programs, including two coordinators to begin the AVID Program. AVID helps students who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education succeed in higher-level classes and prepare for college, according to the nonprofit's website.
The total cost of the salary and benefits increases and added personnel would be $7.83 million, with $7.43 million coming from the general fund. State and city funding is projected to increase by $8.7 million, according to Jackson.
More students return to classroom
With the start of the third nine weeks on Monday, middle and high schoolers were able to return to the classroom for the first time since March . They join elementary students in attending classes in person two days per week.
Because of a smaller enrollment, pre-K students are able to attend four days per week, in addition to certain students who have already been attending four days.
"We are in the throes of the third quarter and we just couldn't be more thrilled about that," Superintedent Verletta White said.
Moving forward, the district will address learning loss, according to Chief Academic Officer Archie Freeman.
The district’s signature enrichment program, RCPS+, will be rebranded for summer as a "fifth quarter" of school. It will be focused on literacy and reading comprehension. More information will be forthcoming, he said.