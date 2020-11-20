Roanoke City Public Schools leaders named to new positions in administrative restructuring

The Roanoke School Board voted Friday to elevate five employees to new administrative positions, part of a larger reorganization effort on the part of Superintedent Verletta White.
"We have taken a very close look at the reorganization so that we can secure the structure of the organization, again, to make sure that we are addressing both the knowns and the unknowns when it comes to this academic year and beyond," White said.
William Fleming High School Principal Archie Freeman will become chief academic officer, who will report directly to White as the division's top academic leader. The other four positions will report to Freeman, according to an organizational chart presented last month by White.
"I have enjoyed my time in Roanoke City Public Schools in different roles," Freeman said. "I will continue to do what is in the best interest of all students working with the team being led by Superintendent White."
Forest Park Academy Principal Eric Anderson will become assistant superintendent of elementary education, and John P. Fishwick Middle Principal Cindy Delp will become assistant superintendent of secondary education. Hayley Poland, who is currently the executive director of special education, will become assistant superintendent of equity and student services. Cari Gates, the supervisor of fine and performing arts, will become executive director of professional learning.
The five will remain in their existing roles for the time being and assist with the transition, according to division spokesman Justin McLeod. The division will hire for their positions, he said via e-mail.
Other executive staff in White's administration will remain, McLeod said. They will have new titles.
Julie Drewry, who is executive director of school improvement, will be executive director of research, accountability and assessment. Greg Johnston, currently executive director of K-5 education, will be executive director of academics. Both will report to Freeman, according to the new organizational chart. Tim Hahn, whose current title is executive director for student support services, will be executive director of school climate and safety. He will report to the chief operations officer, a role that Chris Perkins currently holds in an acting capacity.
White set out to reorganize the division's administrative structure as part of her 100-day plan, which she created when she started as superintendent in July.
The structure that existed under former Superintedent Rita Bishop "was fine in terms of what was needed at that time," White said in October. But now, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, "this is a different time."
The updated structure, a phased approach, focuses on five key areas: academic accountability and students performance measures, equity and access to high-quality instructional programs, organizational stability, operational efficiency, and safety and climate.
She said Friday that the reorganization will play a role in supporting the division's success.
"Just as we are securing the structure by making sure that we're shoring up administrative appointments on the school-based side, including assistant principals at our small schools, adding additional school counselors, we also have to shore up our structure on the Central Office side so that we are best positioned to support our schools and our principals, and certainly, overall, our students," she said.
Parents must fill out another intent form
As the school system approaches the third quarter of the 2020–21 school year, White said families will once again receive the now-familiar intent form. Families will indicate whether they prefer to attend in-person or remain virtual for the third nine weeks. The form will be sent out following Thanksgiving, she said.
If the current reopening plan remains in place, middle and high school students will return to the classroom in the new year. All grades will attend classes four days per week in-person.
Saying that she is not "tone-deaf" to the current COVID-19 numbers, White said plans are subject to change.
"We need to plan ahead, though," she said. "Because the way that we've built our plan is that we can pivot if we need to. If we need to pull back, we can certainly do that. But we need to plan ahead as if we're moving forward."
Currently, with some exceptions, elementary-aged students attend classes in-person two days per week, while their older peers are online.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.