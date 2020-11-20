Roanoke City Public Schools leaders named to new positions in administrative restructuring

The Roanoke School Board voted Friday to elevate five employees to new administrative positions, part of a larger reorganization effort on the part of Superintedent Verletta White.

"We have taken a very close look at the reorganization so that we can secure the structure of the organization, again, to make sure that we are addressing both the knowns and the unknowns when it comes to this academic year and beyond," White said.

William Fleming High School Principal Archie Freeman will become chief academic officer, who will report directly to White as the division's top academic leader. The other four positions will report to Freeman, according to an organizational chart presented last month by White.

"I have enjoyed my time in Roanoke City Public Schools in different roles," Freeman said. "I will continue to do what is in the best interest of all students working with the team being led by Superintendent White."