The Roanoke School Board on Tuesday approved names for two of the school division's educational buildings currently undergoing renovation.

The new administrative headquarters on Campbell Avenue will be called the William B. Robertson Administration Building.

Robertson was a native Roanoker and city school administrator who became an adviser to Virginia Gov. Lynwood Holton and later served as a federal government and Peace Corps administrator. The building at 201 Campbell Ave. S.W. was the home of The Roanoke Times until Berkshire Hathaway sold it to the city in 2022.

Names for areas within the administrative building were also approved, including:

• Doris Ennis School Board Meeting Chambers.

• E. Wayne Harris Professional Learning Wing.

• Wendell Ball Academic Wing.

• George Andrew Kegley Communications and Community Engagement Wing.

The school division's new technical education center, which will occupy the former Ruffner Middle School building, will be called the Charles Day Technical Education Center.

Day was a coach and career Virginia educator who served as a Roanoke School Board member and chairman. He was the first principal of Ruffner Middle School.

As with the administrative facility, names for areas within the building were approved, including:

• Lloyd Enoch Social Gathering Area and Courtyard.

• Henrietta Lacks Health and Medical Sciences Wing.

• Beth Brown Engineering and Robotics Wing.

• Louis Phillipe Smithey Building and Trades Wing.

• Joe Gaither Sports Medicine Wing.

The names were generated through a seven-month process during which public hearings were conducted and some 800 citizen surveys were submitted, according to the school board.