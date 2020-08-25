Roanoke City Public Schools readies for virtual first day as district grows short on laptops

With less than a week until Roanoke City Public Schools’ first day of virtual classes, the Roanoke School Board received information Tuesday night about a growing laptop shortage and details about a typical school day.
Schools have distributed laptops to city families that need one to participate in school, which for nearly all students will be completely virtual in the first nine weeks. But the district underestimated the number of laptops needed, and subsequent order delays — mirroring a national trend — have left the district making last-minute adjustments.
The true need has been higheCr than what families initially indicated in surveys, and some schools are now running short, according to Technology Support Coordinator Britt Simmons. He expects more computers to arrive this week.
“We ordered the computers with plenty of time,” Simmons said, but there have been “consistent delays.”
The district plans to give laptops to every student who needs one, not just one per family, Simmons said.
Some schools have prioritized ensuring every family has one laptop before providing additional ones, although Simmons noted some families need multiple laptops.
Due to live instruction, family members can’t share if they both need to be online at the same time.
“We are shifting computers from building to building right now, trying to keep computers available as students get there to pick them up,” he said.
There’s a national run on laptops as districts across the country place orders, resulting in months-long delays. Lenovo, Dell and HP, the world’s biggest computer companies, have reported a shortage of nearly 5 million laptops, according to the Associated Press.
Simmons pointed to the discrepancy in survey data after school board member Joyce Watkins questioned “where did we go off track in preparing laptops?” Simmons also surmised that families realized they would need additional devices as the district shifted to a plan with more live instruction.
Board chair Lutheria Smith asked whether there will be enough laptops to cover this week’s need.
“It’s a difficult question to answer,” Simmons said.
The daily schedule
Students will be expected to participate in synchronous — live — learning each day, and attendance will be recorded.
School board member Dick Willis noted that sample schedules presented involve far more synchronous learning than previously outlined. Willis was among those who have pushed for additional live instruction.
Virtual learning for elementary students will be structured throughout the day, according to Executive Director for K–5 Education Greg Johnston. This will include multiple synchronous and independent learning periods, along with breaks, lunch, recess and office hours.
The independent learning blocks will involve structure and can also involve contact with a teacher, Johnston said.
Schedules may vary by school, but will consistently involve breaks so students aren’t in front of the computer for hours at a time, he said.
Johnston said teachers will work with students on a “case-by-case basis” who are unavailable for synchronous sessions.
Middle and high school students will have fewer breaks in their day. Students will receive 15 to 30 minutes of synchronous instruction per period each day, according to Executive Director of School Improvement Julie Drewry. There will also be an “open question time” at the end of the day for students to talk with teachers.
Drewry said middle school students will work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and high school students will work from 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Certain groups of students, such as English language learners, those who utilize special education services and at-risk high school students, will be able to attend school in-person.
The district has also identified metrics to gauge whether virtual learning is successful, which will include monitoring student and parent satisfaction; student attendance, participation and achievement; and benchmark assessments.
In addition to meal deliveries, there will also be pick-up sites, including in the evening, Willis said.
Superintendent Verletta White and school board members expressed excitement about getting back to school, despite the unusual and virtual start to the year.
“We’re excited; we want everybody else to be excited as we are,” White said.
