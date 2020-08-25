Roanoke City Public Schools readies for virtual first day as district grows short on laptops

With less than a week until Roanoke City Public Schools’ first day of virtual classes, the Roanoke School Board received information Tuesday night about a growing laptop shortage and details about a typical school day.

Schools have distributed laptops to city families that need one to participate in school, which for nearly all students will be completely virtual in the first nine weeks. But the district underestimated the number of laptops needed, and subsequent order delays — mirroring a national trend — have left the district making last-minute adjustments.

The true need has been higheCr than what families initially indicated in surveys, and some schools are now running short, according to Technology Support Coordinator Britt Simmons. He expects more computers to arrive this week.

“We ordered the computers with plenty of time,” Simmons said, but there have been “consistent delays.”

The district plans to give laptops to every student who needs one, not just one per family, Simmons said.

Some schools have prioritized ensuring every family has one laptop before providing additional ones, although Simmons noted some families need multiple laptops.