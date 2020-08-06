Roanoke City Public Schools recommends virtual start to school year, scaling back previous plan

"We want to make sure that every student has an opportunity to speak with and to meet with their teachers," White said, adding that virtual instruction will look "significantly different" than when schools closed in the spring.

There is also a possibility that small groups of students could go to the classroom one day per week for remediation or enrichment on a case-by-case basis, White said. That would need to be decided between a student's teacher and parents.

Making the call

The decision to "downshift" began to take root when the task force looked at recent COVID-19 case data, White said.

The initial proposal, created using guidance from health organizations including the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called for 3 feet of physical distancing with masks in several schools that cannot accommodate 6 feet of distancing.

"Now that we're in more of that substantial community transmission, and knowing that college students are on their way back, now we have to look at 6 feet distance between students," White said. "And that kind of changes everything.