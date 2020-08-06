Roanoke City Public Schools recommends virtual start to school year, scaling back previous plan

The Star City's hopes for in-person education dimmed Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools' reopening task force now recommends a virtual start to the school year for most students, setting aside an ambitious plan to send students back to the classroom four days per week.
The Transition and Restoration Task Force unanimously agreed to take a more conservative approach after reviewing student intent form data, infrastructure and other points outlined in the initial plan, Superintendent Verletta White said in an interview Thursday morning.
"When we put those data points alongside the COVID-19 cases in the city of Roanoke, we realized that we really have to move very steadily, thoughtfully and responsibly," White said. "The beauty of our first proposal is that it allowed us to pivot and allowed us to adjust, which is what the task force is recommending to the board."
The division on Thursday afternoon publicly released the updated plan, which must be reviewed and approved by the Roanoke School Board to take effect. The board is expected to review the recommendation and vote on a reopening plan during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at William Fleming High School.
If the plan is approved, Roanoke would be the first school division in the Roanoke and New River valleys to go all-virtual when classes start Aug. 31, a drastic rollback from the district's previous plan. With just over 14,000 students, Roanoke is the largest school district in Southwest Virginia.
The updated plan is a phased approach, with the goal of a "gradual entrance" to in-person learning beginning in the second quarter depending on infection data, White said.
Virtual instruction would still occur in the second nine weeks for students in grades six through 12, while pre-K through fifth grade students would have the option to attend in-person two days per week, according to the detailed 53-page proposal. All students would be able to attend four days per week in the third nine weeks and five days a week in the fourth nine weeks. Students would also have the option to remain fully virtual.
Certain students would have the opportunity to attend in-person four days per week throughout the first nine weeks, according to White. That includes students who spend more than half of their school day in a special education program, level one English language learners, and identified students who attend Forest Park Academy or Noel C. Taylor Academy at Oakland.
"Those numbers are manageable for us, and we are able to provide the in-person instruction for our most academically and socially vulnerable students," White said.
The division's virtual academy would involve more synchronous learning than advertised in the initial plan, which could range from a morning meeting to real-time instruction.
"We want to make sure that every student has an opportunity to speak with and to meet with their teachers," White said, adding that virtual instruction will look "significantly different" than when schools closed in the spring.
There is also a possibility that small groups of students could go to the classroom one day per week for remediation or enrichment on a case-by-case basis, White said. That would need to be decided between a student's teacher and parents.
Making the call
The decision to "downshift" began to take root when the task force looked at recent COVID-19 case data, White said.
The initial proposal, created using guidance from health organizations including the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called for 3 feet of physical distancing with masks in several schools that cannot accommodate 6 feet of distancing.
"Now that we're in more of that substantial community transmission, and knowing that college students are on their way back, now we have to look at 6 feet distance between students," White said. "And that kind of changes everything.
"We have looked at every option available," she added. Infrastructure and staffing challenges make other options unfeasible, she said. A total of three other options were considered in addition to the initial and updated proposals.
White initially presented a 70% capacity, four-day-a-week plan to the school board on July 14, the day after she first presented the plan to the task force for review.
Previous options discussed at task force meetings included sending all students to the classroom one or two days a week or sending pre-K through second grade students daily and dividing upper grades into three cohorts to rotate into the classroom every third week for four days, according to task force minutes reviewed by The Roanoke Times.
The division settled — initially, at least — on the 70% capacity plan for all grades, which was based on feedback from the division's initial survey. Approximately 68% of respondents opted for a hybrid plan, and 31% opted for fully virtual. With that many students opting for online, White had said it was feasible to have a 70% capacity school day.
Only 60% of the division's enrollment filled out the survey, though. The plan was contingent on how many students opted for virtual learning, so the division distributed a formal intent form to receive a fuller response. But only 64% of the division's enrollment filled out that form by the time it closed July 28, which "hindered us in knowing exactly how many students we would have to prepare for," White said. Approximately 52% of those respondents chose in-person instruction, according to spokesman Justin McLeod.
Minutes show task force members voiced several concerns when White presented the 70% capacity plan on July 13. Families may have responded to the survey thinking "hybrid" would mean only one or two days, not four, one person said. (The minutes did not always identify who spoke.) There was also a worry about teachers and staff not feeling they could share their honest opinions.
White said Thursday there was a "mixed reaction."
"I think that just like with every option presented, not only the four-day option, but one-day options, cohort options, two-day options, there's always a robust discussion about each of those," she said.
Now, the task force voiced a unanimous desire to move forward with virtual learning, "so much so that they took it upon themselves to vote" to recommend the online-only plan, White said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.