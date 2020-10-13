Roanoke City Schools may increase in-person capacity for elementary students

White acknowledged the number of cases at the start of the reopening presentation and later said Dr. Molly O’Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts recommended taking “baby steps,” which could mean first allowing two days of in-person instruction before increasing to four days for the youngest students.

“The good news is that last week, the region was in substantial transmission. … This week, the region has come down to the moderate transmission level,” White said.

In addition, O’Dell reported that there have not been any school-related outbreaks in the region, White said.

White said last month that she intended to keep with the current reopening plan, which allows for pre-K through fifth grade students to attend classes in person two days per week in the second nine weeks, which begins in November.

But at the request of the school board and the community, district officials also explored the potential for more in-person days. The district is currently fully virtual, with some exceptions for special populations of students.