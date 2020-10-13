Roanoke City Schools may increase in-person capacity for elementary students

Roanoke City Public Schools may allow its youngest students to attend classes in person four days per week in the second nine weeks, a larger increase than the current plan.
Second through fifth grade students would attend two days per week, and middle and high school students would remain virtual.
Superintendent Verletta White unveiled the new options at the city school board’s Tuesday meeting. The board did not take immediate action on the four-day plan by press time.
White said there has been “significant” academic slide in students. “We do have some significant catching up to do,” she said. At the same time, White later said, in-person learning shouldn’t come at the expense of students’ health and safety.
Tuesday’s discussion came as Roanoke remains in the “highest risk” category for risk of transmission in schools based on the total number of cases per 100,000 within the past 14 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s school metrics dashboard.
The dashboard is based on a set of core and secondary indicators published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meant to assist school officials in reopening decisions.
Tuesday’s dashboard reported 468.4 cases per 100,000 people in the city. Roanoke was in the “moderate” range for its percentage of positive tests within the last 14 days, 6.4%. The third core indicator, a school’s ability to implement five identified mitigation strategies, asks school districts to self-assess.
White acknowledged the number of cases at the start of the reopening presentation and later said Dr. Molly O’Dell of the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts recommended taking “baby steps,” which could mean first allowing two days of in-person instruction before increasing to four days for the youngest students.
“The good news is that last week, the region was in substantial transmission. … This week, the region has come down to the moderate transmission level,” White said.
In addition, O’Dell reported that there have not been any school-related outbreaks in the region, White said.
White said last month that she intended to keep with the current reopening plan, which allows for pre-K through fifth grade students to attend classes in person two days per week in the second nine weeks, which begins in November.
But at the request of the school board and the community, district officials also explored the potential for more in-person days. The district is currently fully virtual, with some exceptions for special populations of students.
In a recent intent form for elementary families, approximately 68% of respondents indicated they prefer to attend two days compared to virtual, according to Director for Data and Analysis Michael Trussell. The district had an 83.8% response rate, Trussell said.
Approximately 47% of respondents said they preferred four days of in-person instruction over two days, while 16% preferred two days and 31% preferred virtual, he said.
He created an interactive tool that combined elementary intent form data and schools’ maximum capacity to simulate different in-person scenarios.
Acting Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins cautioned the school board that “this is a simulation based on assumptions; we’ll have to test those assumptions.”
But he said it appeared the schools could accommodate having the younger students in person more often.
Schools would dismiss one hour early, Perkins said. Garden City, Monterey, Grandin Court and Morningside elementary students, as well as middle and high students who have been attending in person, would attend from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All other elementary students would attend 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Starting this week, middle and high school students will participate in asynchronous instruction on Fridays instead of live instruction to give teachers additional planning time, White said.
The school district has tracked a total of 30 positive student cases and 27 staff cases, White said. A majority of the student cases have come from students who are participating in virtual learning.
