Roanoke College appoints independent investigator to review sexual misconduct response

Roanoke College has retained a Richmond-based attorney to conduct a third-party investigation into whether the college's former Title IX coordinator improperly responded to students' sexual misconduct complaints.

Karen Michael will immediately begin an eight-week investigation into the allegations against Dean of Students Brian Chisom, who until 2018 was the college's Title IX coordinator. President Michael Maxey publicly named Michael as the independent investigator in an email sent Friday to students, faculty and staff. Michael has 27 years of experience in employment law and human resources consulting and has previously conducted Title IX investigations at several universities, according to the email.

Maxey on Tuesday announced that the college would launch an independent investigation after a change.org petition called for the resignation or removal of Chisom. The petition as of Friday had more than 1,700 signatures. The petition alleged that Chisom responded to sexual misconduct reports with insensitivity, sexism and victim-blaming. The school initially released a statement promising to "review” the matter before Maxey apologized and announced an independent, third-party investigation following harsh criticism on social media.