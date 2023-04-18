A new logo is part of the updated branding unveiled this week at Roanoke College.

Refreshed branding represents a new era for the 181-year-old institution, said President Frank Shushok in an announcement Tuesday.

“We know our story resonates with all kinds of people and holds true to who we’ve been, who we are and who we are becoming,” Shushok said. “The sum of experiences, interactions and communications at Roanoke shapes how students engage, how alumni remember and participate, and how faculty and staff deliver on our promise and vision.”

The new shield logo is inspired by school values, history and goals, the announcement said. The branding, which also includes a refreshed color palette, typography, patterns, graphics and writing voice, was established in partnership with Ologie, an Ohio-based agency that specializes in education.

What the school paid the consulting agency was not immediately available.

“’Yours, Roanoke’ is the message at the heart of the new communications,” the announcement said. “The approach is designed to share Roanoke’s story and convey what makes the College unique for every Maroon.”

The goal is to draw people to learn how Roanoke College students turn personal experiences into purpose, said Melanie Wine Tolan, college vice president for marketing and communications.

“Our brand tells the world who we are, what we do and why we do it,” Tolan said. “With almost 200 years of history, we have powerful stories from alumni, students and faculty to share in new ways.”

The new logo and communications will be deployed across college platforms, including on-campus signage, merchandise, print publications and a redesigned website that will be completed in late summer, the announcement said.