Graduation Saturday marks one more gathering for Roanoke College classmates before they scatter toward an untold variety of futures.

Lydia Turner-Little is one of 436 graduating students in the Roanoke College class of 2023, according to university data. She said she is just as interested in some of her peers’ outcomes as she is excited about her own.

“I'm so interested in seeing what my friends do,” Turner-Little said. “They've got a lot of really cool stuff going on.”

She said it’s been enjoyable watching her friends “in their element,” presenting research projects and defending theses while the school year and their undergraduate studies wrap up.

Altogether, graduating and heading off for the sunset is “a little bit nerve-wracking, but mostly exciting,” said the native of Damascus, Maryland.

“After all, earlier college was not exactly what I thought it was going to be, with COVID and everything,” Turner-Little said. “So it’s just nice to finally be here at the end of it.”

And here she is, a sociology major preparing for three more years of education at Columbia Law School in New York City. She said research, internships and mentors from Roanoke College helped her stand out during the highly competitive application process.

“The most impactful thing really is the community with folks,” Turner-Little said. “Interacting with other students absolutely made the experience, but also connecting with professors.”

In law school, Turner-Little said she plans to pursue social justice issues and public interest law. She listed LGBTQ issues, rights of indigents and abolition of the death penalty as areas of potential specialty.

“For me, social justice is making things better for everyone… It's really important to try to create a more just and equitable society,” Turner-Little said. “The ways to do that are recognizing certain systems and inequalities that do exist, and trying to figure out, OK, why? And what can I actively do to get rid of those, and make things better?”

One formative moment from her experiences at Roanoke College was the Inside-Out prison exchange program at the Roanoke County/Salem jail, Turner-Little said. It’s a once weekly course that combines college students learning alongside people who are imprisoned.

“I took the class my freshman year, the COVID semester,” Turner-Little said. “We were one of very few programs across the country that actually got to keep going.”

She returned to Inside-Out as a senior, serving as teaching assistant for the course. That first-year experience spurred in Turner-Little an interest in public defense, and helped shape her decision to pursue law school, she said.

“When you actually know eight to 10 people in there, and you know their daughter's birthday is coming up, and they're missing some family events, and they have certain dreams and goals they're planning to do once they get out, it's different to walk by there,” Turner-Little said of the jail. “It really helped humanize and remind me of the importance of not forgetting people in those situations.”

This Roanoke College graduating class was first-year students when the coronavirus struck and upended daily life.

Returning to a sense of normalcy has taken years, and Turner-Little said she undoubtedly missed some opportunities due to the ensuing societal shutdowns. But perhaps there’s an upside.

“The COVID times really strengthened the friendships that I did have, I mean, because you weren't seeing anybody else except those people,” Turner-Little said. “As things have started opening back up, and the campus has started to come back together and do stuff together again, that's been really nice to see in the last year or so.”

Roanoke College Professor Todd Peppers, coordinator of the school's legal studies program, said Turner-Little is a testament to the school's pre-law program.

He said his colleagues have debated this year about the impact of the coronavirus on students, “as things have slowly returned to normal.”

“The pandemic robbed our graduating seniors, as it did graduating seniors around the country, of the opportunity to spend four years on campus, getting to know their professors and classmates and pursuing academic and extracurricular opportunities which were difficult to replicate online,” Peppers said in an email. “That being said, I think that this year's graduating class has demonstrated that they have the grit and flexibility to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and to thrive - and those skills will serve them well in the coming years.”

Roanoke College commencement is scheduled to happen outside on the front quadrangle, weather permitting, Saturday at 10 a.m.