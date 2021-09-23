Roanoke College president announces retirement

The future is bright at Roanoke College, said a retirement announcement emailed to students on Thursday by President Michael Maxey.

Maxey, president at Roanoke College since 2007, said his retirement is effective the first day of August 2022, at the end of the current academic year.

“Next summer I will complete my fifteenth year as Roanoke College’s eleventh president,” Maxey said in an email to students. “I am convinced that the close of this academic year is an optimal moment to retire.”

Maxey has been with the college since 1985. His nearing 37 years with Roanoke College is the longest overall tenure with the school of any person who became its president, the release said.

“I did not intend a long-term stay. Then Roanoke College’s magic happened,” Maxey said. “Momentum and ambition are among the most precious ingredients of the Roanoke College magic.”

The school will immediately begin the search for Maxey’s replacement, the release said. Board of Trustees Chairman Malon Courts said Maxey’s commitment and leadership will be appreciated beyond his final 11 months in office.