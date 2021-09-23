Roanoke College president announces retirement

The future is bright at Roanoke College, said a retirement announcement emailed to students on Thursday by President Michael Maxey.
Maxey, president at Roanoke College since 2007, said his retirement is effective the first day of August 2022, at the end of the current academic year.
“Next summer I will complete my fifteenth year as Roanoke College’s eleventh president,” Maxey said in an email to students. “I am convinced that the close of this academic year is an optimal moment to retire.”
Maxey has been with the college since 1985. His nearing 37 years with Roanoke College is the longest overall tenure with the school of any person who became its president, the release said.
“I did not intend a long-term stay. Then Roanoke College’s magic happened,” Maxey said. “Momentum and ambition are among the most precious ingredients of the Roanoke College magic.”
The school will immediately begin the search for Maxey’s replacement, the release said. Board of Trustees Chairman Malon Courts said Maxey’s commitment and leadership will be appreciated beyond his final 11 months in office.
“In large part due to President Maxey, Roanoke College is on firm footing,” Courts said. “As we look toward the future, I am confident that the College will continue to flourish and grow.”
Roanoke College will name a search committee that includes members of the school’s community to help find a new president, the release said. Details about the search process, committee composition and timeline for Maxey’s replacement are forthcoming.
During Maxey’s time as president, Roanoke College expanded its course offerings, saw new construction on campus and increased its presence in athletics, the release said.
“The coming of next summer is right for new leadership at Roanoke College,” Maxey said. “We are poised to accelerate Roanoke College’s progress.”
Maxey, a native of Bassett, Virginia, is known for learning the names of each new Roanoke College student, and for teaching anyone interested how to tie a bow-tie. His wife, Terri, is also involved with the college, and they have three sons.
“I feel very positive about Roanoke College’s future,” Maxey said. “We have many things to do this year and I will continue to focus on those actions that will help Roanoke College and our community.”