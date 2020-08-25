Roanoke College pushes back move-in, in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases

Roanoke College classes will remain online until Sept. 14, and the second phase of student move-in has been delayed until the weekend of Sept. 11 due to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.
As of Monday, 15 students had tested positive for the virus and were in isolation, President Michael Maxey wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff. Another 40 students were quarantined “as a precautionary step” because they were in contact with or had exposure to someone who tested positive.
Classes began online Aug. 19 and were slated to transition to in-person or hybrid instruction on Sept. 7.
Freshmen, transfer and international students moved in on Aug. 15. Seniors and selected sophomores and juniors were slated to move in Saturday, and all other students were scheduled to move in Sept. 5.
The private college in Salem has an enrollment of about 2,000 students.
Now, all remaining students will move in Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, Maxey wrote.
“We want to be able to manage, control, quarantine and limit travel over the next two weeks as we evaluate plans for online vs. in-person instruction,” Maxey wrote.
Classes for all students will remain online until mid-September to manage testing and care for students already on campus, he said. The college pledged to announce a final decision on Sept. 4 about class format for the remainder of the semester, Maxey wrote.
Room and board rates will be prorated should students be sent home, according to Maxey.
“I recognize this is yet another change to the schedule for many of our students and families,” Maxey wrote. “For that I apologize but it is a necessary step to make sure we manage our community and the increase in COVID-19 cases carefully.”
Roanoke College announced a phased reopening plan at the beginning of August, which included staggered move-in dates to increase testing capacity.
On Friday, the college said that it had removed six students for violating the student conduct code after three positive tests for COVID-19 that may have been related to an off-campus party.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.