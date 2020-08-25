Roanoke College pushes back move-in, in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases

Roanoke College classes will remain online until Sept. 14, and the second phase of student move-in has been delayed until the weekend of Sept. 11 due to positive COVID-19 cases on campus.

As of Monday, 15 students had tested positive for the virus and were in isolation, President Michael Maxey wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff. Another 40 students were quarantined “as a precautionary step” because they were in contact with or had exposure to someone who tested positive.

Classes began online Aug. 19 and were slated to transition to in-person or hybrid instruction on Sept. 7.

Freshmen, transfer and international students moved in on Aug. 15. Seniors and selected sophomores and juniors were slated to move in Saturday, and all other students were scheduled to move in Sept. 5.

The private college in Salem has an enrollment of about 2,000 students.

Now, all remaining students will move in Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, Maxey wrote.

“We want to be able to manage, control, quarantine and limit travel over the next two weeks as we evaluate plans for online vs. in-person instruction,” Maxey wrote.