Roanoke College receives $15 million, largest ever cash donation from alumnus

A Roanoke College alumnus hoping to inspire others is giving the college its largest cash donation in its 179-year history.
Shaun McConnon, a Massachusetts-based cybersecurity expert who founded several high-tech security companies, just donated $15 million to go toward the college’s new science center, according to a Roanoke College news release.
The new 150,000-square-foot center will be composed of new construction and renovated existing spaces.
Some of the center’s features will include an 140-seat auditorium, an increase of 10,000 square feet in common areas and public spaces, 16 teaching labs and 35 research labs, 12 classrooms, four computer labs and three seminar rooms, resulting in a 300% increase in square footage of classroom and study space, according to information from the school.
Every student at Roanoke takes at least three courses from the programs that will be housed in the center, according to a news release.
One-third of all courses on campus will be taught there. Most of the student research will take place there, and it will house three of the school’s 10 most popular majors: psychology, biology and environmental studies, according to the release.
The school’s current enrollment is at 1,865 students, according to spokeswoman Teresa Gereaux.
The new science building will be the culmination of years of renovations to modernize the school’s facilities, according to President Michael Maxey.
“The college for about 25 years now has undergone a major effort to make sure the facilities here are the finest you could have for a college like us,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “The one place we haven’t been successful in achieving that standard is in the science building. It was built in 1970 and has only had minor renovations … certainly a center that old is not up to the quality we want to give our students, and this is a chance to fix that.”
The total cost of the project and when it will begin are still unknown, but the school has received $35 million for the center, including McConnon’s donation, Gereaux wrote in an email.
“With new dynamics in the global supply chain, recent cost inflations and labor shortages, etc. we are in the process of determining exactly how much is needed in the current environment,” Gereaux wrote, adding that Roanoke College officials are working with companies to evaluate the scope and determine exactly how much the build will cost.
“The goal is to raise the funds needed and begin work on The Science Center as soon as we have the funds needed,” she wrote.
McConnon said he’s been involved with the school since graduating in 1966, and was a member of the fraternity Kappa Alpha and the track team as a sprinter and long jumper.
He’s served on the board of trustees as well, and said he’d previously given the school $1.7 million before his latest donation.
“I loved my time at Roanoke College,’’ he said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “It helped shape my career and who I am today.”
Continuing, McConnon said in the news release: “I’m hoping that my donation and my story will help other alumni think about how Roanoke College may have helped and inspired their lives and careers. I felt that at this point in my life, after a rewarding career, I would give back to Roanoke College.
“I am asking all alumni to consider donating to the future of the College, and the new Science Center. It will be rewarding for them, the College and future students who aspire to greater things.”
Maxey said McConnon has been an asset to the college in many ways, not just monetarily.
“You could see his brilliance in his service on the board all the time. He’s just a magnificent mind and thinker,” Maxey said. “He’s made all kinds of contributions to the college in terms of relationships and leadership since. He’s just a great guy.”
McConnon majored in biology, with a minor in chemistry. He said he hoped to be a veterinarian, but realized at his first job out of college that he was allergic to most of the animals, so he had to find another career path.
He began his technology career with Honeywell and went on to Data General and Sun Microsystems. McConnon’s next career phase involved creating, building and then selling high tech security companies that detect abnormal, suspicious or intrusive activity, according to the release. He also founded multiple companies and is an author, having written several books, including “Supremis,” a science fiction novel.
McConnon now resides in Rockport, Massachusetts, and said that while he rarely is able to make it to the school anymore, he’s still in regular communication with Roanoke College about a variety of topics.
“It really is a special place and I want to do what I can to help it continue to prosper,” he said. “I really believe it’s a hidden gem.”