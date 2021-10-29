Roanoke College receives $15 million, largest ever cash donation from alumnus

The new science building will be the culmination of years of renovations to modernize the school’s facilities, according to President Michael Maxey.

“The college for about 25 years now has undergone a major effort to make sure the facilities here are the finest you could have for a college like us,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “The one place we haven’t been successful in achieving that standard is in the science building. It was built in 1970 and has only had minor renovations … certainly a center that old is not up to the quality we want to give our students, and this is a chance to fix that.”

The total cost of the project and when it will begin are still unknown, but the school has received $35 million for the center, including McConnon’s donation, Gereaux wrote in an email.

“With new dynamics in the global supply chain, recent cost inflations and labor shortages, etc. we are in the process of determining exactly how much is needed in the current environment,” Gereaux wrote, adding that Roanoke College officials are working with companies to evaluate the scope and determine exactly how much the build will cost.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The goal is to raise the funds needed and begin work on The Science Center as soon as we have the funds needed,” she wrote.