A new collaboration will give Virginia Western Community College students the option of a direct path to continue their educations at Roanoke College

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. and Virginia Western President Robert Sandel met Tuesday to sign the Rapid Maroons agreement at Virginia Western's Fishburn Hall.

The program is designed for students who are accepted to Roanoke College but choose to start their college careers at Virginia Western, as well as those who do not initially meet academic requirements for admission to Roanoke College, according to a news release.

The agreement will allow those students to make progress in their intended Roanoke College major during their time at Virginia Western. It will also give them access to joint advising services and student activities at Roanoke College while they are studying at Virginia Western, helping them to meet Roanoke College's academic requirements for transfer while integrating them into student life at both schools, according to the release.

"This partnership is another important piece in our ongoing effort to create pipelines to Roanoke College and partnerships in our community," said Shushok in the release.

In addition to support services, activities and events afforded to Virginia Western students, Rapid Maroons participants will enjoy opportunities available to Roanoke College students, including membership in clubs, organizations and intramural athletics, and access to community events such as athletic matchups, artistic performances and lectures, according to the release.

The program will be jointly administered by the schools. Students in the program will enroll in courses at Virginia Western and be encouraged to complete their associate degrees there; they will also declare a curricular program at Roanoke College and receive academic counseling designed to ensure a smooth transfer there following completion of their community college studies, according to the release.

In 2019-20, 9% of Virginia Western students who transferred went to Roanoke College, according to the release.

“Virginia Western is the right step for some students who can picture themselves at Roanoke College,” said Sandel in the release. “We care deeply about our students’ success, and the support systems built into the Rapid Maroons Program will help ensure a successful transition from one phase of their higher education journey to the next.”

Students who complete at least 21 credit hours at Virginia Western and earn a grade point average of 2.0 or higher will be eligible to enroll in classes at Roanoke College without re-applying. Students who don’t meet the credit hour or GPA threshold will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, according to the release.

Also, it was announced Tuesday that as part of the program, Virginia Western students enrolled in the program may use their Virginia Western Valley Metro passes for transportation between Virginia Western and Roanoke College.