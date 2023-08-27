After making the trip from Wisconsin and moving her son into his first dorm room at Roanoke College, Holly Krueger gives Nicholas a final hug before heading home. The school welcomed its largest freshman class since 2019 Sunday.
As the largest freshman class since 2019 moves into dorms at Roanoke College on Sunday, parents pull a suitcase up the sidewalk toward the school Administration Building.
ABOVE: After delivering boxes, volunteer movers make a fast exit down a spiral staircase in Wells Hall on Roanoke College Sunday. BELOW: As the largest freshman class since 2019 moves into dorms at Roanoke College on Sunday, parents pull a suitcase up the sidewalk toward the school Administration Building.
Volleyball players and volunteer movers Payten Johnston, Chloe Chitty and Sidney Alumbaugh snap a selfie between moving freshmen into dorms at Roanoke College on Sunday.
After making the drive from Connecticut, freshman JaMar Medor and older sister Judny move a TV into Roanoke College’s Crawford Hall on Sunday.
