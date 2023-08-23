More than 600 new Roanoke College students, including the largest freshman class since 2019, are moving onto campus in Salem this weekend.

Those 600 new freshmen and transfer students from 31 countries and 32 states bring with them a jolt of energy to campus, said school President Frank Shushok in a news release.

“In these moments, it’s not lost on me that we’re beginning anew the business of preparing another generation of students to make their mark on the world,” Shushok said. “I’m grateful we get to be part of such inspiring work.”

This is the second year in a row that enrollment increased at Roanoke College, Shushok said in July. New students arrive Sunday as part of move-in weekend, and a week of welcome activities will follow.

“Nothing is more electric than a campus bulging with the energy, creativity, sensitivity, and capacity of new Maroons,” Shushok said in the release.

Among Roanoke College’s freshman class this year, 43% are first-generation students, or from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds, according to the release. More than 46% of the class is from out-of-state, and 9% are international students.

“The Class of 2027 will be equipped with everything it needs to truly make Roanoke its own,” the release reads. “We can’t wait to see the incredible heights they’ll rise to over the next four years.”