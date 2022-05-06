Roanoke College's 'Queen of Salem' set to graduate Saturday

College is often a time when many students want to leave their hometowns — but for Lilly Blair, it was just the opposite.

The senior lacrosse star, triple major and one of five valedictorians said she’s wanted to go to Roanoke College, a family tradition, for as long as she can remember.

Her parents both graduated from the school and her father has worked on campus since the 80s, with her mom joining the campus staff last year.

Her older sister is also a graduate, and she has a brother who is a freshman, with the school being like a second home, Blair said.

“We were always on campus growing up,” she said. “That also kind of influenced my lacrosse career as well, because I grew up watching Roanoke women’s lacrosse. They were my heroes and my idols growing up.”

Blair, 22, is now excelling on the classroom and the field.

She has amassed 200 career points in just a little over three years of play, and currently is the team's leading goal scorer with 57 goals.

“She’s a tremendous athlete and the type of player that comes through the program every 10 or 12 years,'' interim Coach Zach Tamburello said. “She’s just one of those players that kind of has it all.”

Tamburello also noted Blair, one of the team’s co-captains, is often referred to as “The queen of Salem,” by her teammates as a leader who garners their respect, and an athlete who cares about winning more than individual accolades.

“She just wants to do whatever she can do to help the team. She’s a complete team player,” he said. “She doesn’t care if she scores 10 goals or zero goals … at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter [to her] as long as we come out with a win.”

Many of those same sentiments are shared by her teammates as well.

Senior and co-captain Claire Eisenhart said Blair is a person always caring about her teammates and a role model for her peers.

“I’ve played with her for the past four years, and every girl that’s gone through the program, whether older or younger than her, they’ve all looked up to her,” she said. “I am in awe of Lilly … If you can even get her to take an off-angle shot, you’re doing something.”

Off the field, Blair is just as successful and admired by her peers, according to economics professors Alice Kassens and Michael Enz.

As one of five valedictorians in this year’s class, Blair has a 4.0 GPA, while triple majoring in math, economics and actuarial sciences, the latter being the study of identifying and evaluating risk, usually for insurance companies, and what Blair plans to pursue as a career after college.

Blair is someone who always gives her best effort and has thrived individually, while also making an effort to help classmates whenever possible, Kassens said.

“She works well with her classmates and they clearly respect her very, very much,” Kassens said. “She’s one of those students you see on your roster for the upcoming semester because you know she is going to be a joy to teach.”

Enz, who’s also Blair’s academic advisor, said “she does a really great understanding not only the intuition, but also the complex theories and then the application of those theories,” in an array of classes she’s taken with him.

Blair said her desire to succeed comes largely from growing up in a competitive household, and she’s always been someone who wants to help people.

“A lot of my success in the classroom and on the field is due to the influence of my teammates, my classmates and my professors as well and my coaches,” she said. “While I’ve always wanted to help people, they help me out just as much as I help them out.

“Roanoke is known for having such a good community and everyone is always ready to help someone out.”

Those who speak highly of Blair will have the chance to spend another year with her, because, after graduating on Saturday, she intends to finish her actuarial sciences degree next year, and also play another year of lacrosse, as the NCAA allowed students an extra year since most of the 2019-20 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

For now, while other students will likely be celebrating their accomplishments Saturday, Blair said she and her teammates have unfinished business on the field.

Her team will be heading to Washington and Lee University Saturday afternoon to play in the ODAC Conference semifinal game against Shenandoah University.

The Maroons are hoping to win the championship Sunday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Blair said the team is looking to avenge its loss in the last year.

“Right after commencement, me and my teammates who are also graduating will be getting on the bus in our cap and gowns probably,” she said. “Right now, my focus is on us winning and getting to the tournament.”

