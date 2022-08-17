Roanoke College's Studying Structures of Race Center gets $1.5 million gift

A donation to Roanoke College will support its Center for Studying Structures of Race.

A $1.5 million gift from school Trustee Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a 1978 graduate of college, will support the center in its research, programing and educational activities, it was announced Wednesday.

Cassullo, a member of the center’s advisory board, said she donated especially because of efforts to understand all aspects of the college’s history, even unpleasant realities.

“I am deeply inspired by the research being done by our students,” Cassullo said. “Their work has captured my imagination and has opened my eyes to the importance of researching the untold truths of our history.”

Cassullo is one of the longest-serving members of the school's Board of Trustees, having been on the board since 1999, in addition to a host of other community activity.

“The work I have become involved with through Roanoke College is the most satisfying of my lifetime," Cassullo said.

The college’s Center for Studying Structures of Race formed in late 2019 to provide creative and innovative responses to the problems of race in local, national, and international contexts, emphasizing the examination of forms of institutional racism.

The CSSR’s activities have been shaped by students who have participated in conceptualizing and launching new research projects, according to the announcement. One example is the Genealogy of Slavery project, which focuses on uncovering and interpreting the history of Roanoke College and the surrounding region.

The Cassullo donation will support academic programs, public lectures, exhibits, performances, conferences, workshops, student-faculty research, course development and staffing, as well as further supporting a planned memorial to enslaved people, among other historical structures on and around campus, said the school's president, Frank Shushok, in the announcement.

“Joanne inspires me with her deep commitment to the center’s work, especially ongoing efforts to convey a more inclusive history of the college,” Shushok said. “Since much of the center’s work is undertaken by undergraduate student researchers, her gift will support the kind of hands-on learning and programming that makes a Roanoke education so remarkable.”