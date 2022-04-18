Roanoke council interviews school board contenders, will choose May 2

Four contenders for appointment to the Roanoke City School Board commented Monday on a variety of issues including gun control, the superintendent, and education loss during the pandemic.

The field is comprised of Mary Apel, an educator and coach for nearly 20 years and current school teacher; Ryan Bell, care resource coordinator at United Way; Kathy Cohen, rabbi at Temple Emanuel; and incumbent Joyce Watkins, a manager at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The City Council intends to choose two on May 2 to start three-year terms July 1. The position pays $4,200 a year. The board has seven members.

Interviews before council Monday followed a question-and-answer format. Asked about gaps in the education system exposed by the pandemic, several commented that students, to varying degrees, simply didn’t learn everything programmed for them during the crisis because public health measures sent them home, where some lacked internet access or parental supervision, or both. School has returned to in-person learning, with a priority placed on catching them up.

"We’ve lost two full years of education," Cohen said.

Teachers may have only succeeded in imparting 50% to 75% of the required material, Apel said. Bell added his fear that the interruption stunted some students’ social and emotional growth as well.

Asked for her goals, Apel said she would see a proposed new career and technical education center at William Fleming High to completion. "Our country has gotten very college focused," she said. "There are a myriad of ways that people can be fulfilled in their adult lives and can contribute to society."

Watkins named the same initiative as one of her priorities. Cohen would assess schools for physical limitations that need solving for the good of students, such as those with special mobility needs.

On keeping guns out of schools, Watkins reported that school officials rent metal detectors for specific situations such as “rival sports events,” but do not use them routinely. She said there would be issues with the cost to buy the equipment, to deploy staff across all detector points and keep students moving through them without bottlenecks.

Bell said he doesn’t think Roanoke schools need metal detectors or officers to pat down students upon entry. It would be better to offer parents training in safe gun ownership and to educate students on the danger of guns. Schools are still “one of the safest places to be,” he said.

Metal detectors aren’t foolproof, according to Cohen, who said a person determined to get a gun in a school could pass it through a window or select a plastic gun made on a 3D printer. Cohen would train students from a young age in “what it means to protect one another” and in conflict resolution.

As a new safety measure, the school system might consider providing teachers panic buttons, she said. "I have a panic button on me at all times when I am in my building," she said, adding that testing showed there is a 90-second "response time" by police when the button is pressed.

Candidates also gave assessments of Superintendent Verletta White, who came from Baltimore and will reach two years in the city’s top school job July 1.

Apel called her a “good” superintendent with a solid plan. Bell said she’s done a “great” job handling the pandemic. Cohen said she and White are next-door neighbors and haven’t discussed education much. Watkins, who was on the school board that hired White, was impressed that White almost immediately released a plan for her first 100 days in office.

“Everything we have asked of her, she has delivered," Watkins said.

