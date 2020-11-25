Roanoke County Education Association urges virtual learning through holiday season

The Roanoke County Education Association on Wednesday urged the county school system to transition to virtual classes for the next two months, citing the potential for increased community spread of COVID-19 due to holiday gatherings and cold weather.
"We call on the school board and central office staff of Roanoke County Schools to make the decision to keep staff, students and community members more safe by allowing a state of operations that would facilitate the social distancing and other safety procedures called for by the CDC, Departments of Health, and other agencies and members of the scientific community," President Tim Summers wrote in a statement.
RCEA, a local chapter of the Virginia Education Association, based its position on the majority opinion of members, Summers said. RCEA conducted a recent survey of Roanoke County teachers and staff, which received 688 responses, Summers said. The division has approximately 2,200 total employees.
Approximately 78% of respondents said they felt most comfortable engaging in virtual instruction until two weeks after the end of winter break.
A majority, 68%, also said they were "extremely concerned" about virus transmission within schools following Thanksgiving break, according to the survey results. Approximately 25% said they were "moderately concerned," and 7% said they were "not concerned at all."
"We know that students are better off learning in school face to face, but we are also aware the children depend on the adults in their lives to take care of them," Summers wrote. "Adults who are incapacitated or absent due to contracting Covid are not able to provide such care."
The school system thus far has not discussed transitioning to virtual learning, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger. "So far, our plans are to continue as before," he said. Currently, pre-K through third grade students attend in-person five days per week and most older students attend two days per week;
The Roanoke County School Board has a regularly scheduled work session Dec. 1. Lionberger didn't say whether next week's meeting will include any new recommendations or announcements in addition to the usual COVID-19 update given to the board.
Roanoke County schools are closed until Monday for Thanksgiving break. Winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 21, with students returning on Jan. 4.
Rockbridge County Public Schools on Monday announced in a letter that the district would transition to virtual learning until Jan. 19, citing recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Health "that public schools strongly consider closing schools through the holidays." Radford City Schools also announced Monday that it would go virtual until Dec. 7.
