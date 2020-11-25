Roanoke County Education Association urges virtual learning through holiday season

"We know that students are better off learning in school face to face, but we are also aware the children depend on the adults in their lives to take care of them," Summers wrote. "Adults who are incapacitated or absent due to contracting Covid are not able to provide such care."

The school system thus far has not discussed transitioning to virtual learning, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger. "So far, our plans are to continue as before," he said. Currently, pre-K through third grade students attend in-person five days per week and most older students attend two days per week;

The Roanoke County School Board has a regularly scheduled work session Dec. 1. Lionberger didn't say whether next week's meeting will include any new recommendations or announcements in addition to the usual COVID-19 update given to the board.

Roanoke County schools are closed until Monday for Thanksgiving break. Winter break is scheduled to begin Dec. 21, with students returning on Jan. 4.

Rockbridge County Public Schools on Monday announced in a letter that the district would transition to virtual learning until Jan. 19, citing recent guidance from the Virginia Department of Health "that public schools strongly consider closing schools through the holidays." Radford City Schools also announced Monday that it would go virtual until Dec. 7.

