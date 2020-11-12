Roanoke County educator sues school board over pay disparity, alleging sex-based discrimination

Barnett met with Bradshaw in April 2019 to discuss the matter. She told him "in no uncertain terms that this pay disparity was inequitable," according to the complaint.

Bradshaw informed Barnett two days after their meeting that the school division would not adjust her salary.

The division's position has been that "differences in experience for educational, extracurricular, and after school activities" are considered when making salary decision, according to the complaint.

But the lawsuit argues that the coworkers' educational background is "nearly equivalent," and that Barnett has more teaching experience, having taught summer school, homebound and Saturday classes, served as department chair, created and taught online curriculum and coached and sponsored extracurricular activities.

In addition, while Barnett and Burcham work in different subject areas, the lawsuit includes a list of 79 identical job-related responsibilities to prove that the two are "similarly situated" colleagues.

Barnett filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January. That was dismissed, which Strelka said is a common occurrence.